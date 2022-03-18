Russia's Putin Blames Ukraine For Stalling Peace Talks During Call With Germany's Scholz

Amid the ongoing Russian military offensive in Ukraine, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has spoken to Russian President Vladimir Putin. During the telephonic conversation, Scholz called for an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine. In the phone call, Putin has reportedly put the blame on Ukraine for stalling the ongoing peace talks.

Russian President Vladimir Putin highlighted that the Ukrainian regime is trying to "delay the negotiation process" by presenting "more and more unrealistic proposals," DW cited the Kremlin readout. During the telephonic conversation, Putin told Scholz that the Russian side was making every effort to save the lives of civilians.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called on Russian President Vladimir Putin to make efforts in finding a solution through the diplomatic path. During the phone call, Scholz stressed that there was a need for the humanitarian situation to improve in Ukraine. The telephonic conversation between the two leaders comes as the Russian military action in Ukraine entered its 23rd day.

Russia-Ukraine peace talks

As the Russian aggression continues, the delegations of Russia and Ukraine continue to hold talks in order to negotiate on issues. Mikhailo Podolyak, the Adviser to the Head of the Office of Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy informed that they have raised the demand for a ceasefire, withdrawal of Russian troops and legal security guarantees for Ukraine.

An official in Zelenskyy’s office, on condition of anonymity, told The Associated Press that the main focus of discussion between Moscow and Kyiv was on whether Russian armed forces will continue to stay in separatist regions in Eastern Ukraine after the military action is over. Furthermore, the Ukrainian delegation in the peace talks with Russia wanted to know about the position of the border following the war.

The official further revealed that they stressed on including one or more nuclear powers in the negotiations and in signing the legal security guarantees for Ukraine, as per the AP report. Reportedly, Ukraine in exchange has expressed readiness to discuss the neutral status.

Negotiations are ongoing. Consultations on the main negotiation platform renewed. General regulation matters, ceasefire, withdrawal of troops from the territory of the country… — Михайло Подоляк (@Podolyak_M) March 15, 2022

(With inputs from AP, Image: AP)