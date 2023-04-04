Russia's Putin 'failed' To Shut NATO's Door, Says Jens Stoltenberg After Finland's Joining

In a significant development, Finland has officially become a member of NATO today, despite Moscow's warnings of "retaliatory measures" in response to the move that marks yet another blow to Russian President Vladimir Putin. The Finnish government's formal presentation of documents to military alliance chief Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at NATO's headquarters in Brussels marks the culmination of an 11-month-long process that began in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, as per a report from Daily Mirror.

The admission of Finland as NATO's 31st member has major implications, as the country shares an 832-mile border with Russia, effectively doubling the alliance's frontier with its eastern neighbour. The move deals a significant blow to Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has repeatedly expressed his displeasure with the expansion of the nuclear-armed alliance towards Russia. Moscow has responded to Finland's entry by claiming that it represents a "fundamental change" in the stability of Northern Europe, a region that was previously considered one of the most secure in the world.

Putin has failed, says Stoltenberg

According to NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, Russian President Vladimir Putin sought to prevent NATO from expanding, but the admission of Finland as the alliance's newest member proves that such attempts have failed. "Instead of less NATO he’s achieved the opposite - more NATO - and our door is firmly open," he said.

Stoltenberg added that Finland can now rely on NATO's "iron-clad security guarantee" of Article V, which obliges all member nations to come to the defense of an ally under attack. By becoming a full member of the alliance, Finland has eliminated any potential misinterpretations in Moscow about NATO's readiness to protect the country, resulting in a safer and more secure Finland, and by extension, a safer world for all, Stoltenberg cautioned.

“Finland brings substantial and highly capable forces, expertise and national resilience and years of experience working side by side with NATO allies. At times like these, friends and allies are more important than ever - and Finland has the strongest friends and allies in the world,” he said. Finnish President Sauli Niinisto said that it was a "great day for Finland".