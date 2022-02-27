The ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict has caused a state of grief in the world, with many eminent personalities coming out and voicing support for Ukrainian refugees forced to flee their homes amid the crisis. Several Hollywood celebrities like Madonna, Angelina Jolie, Kylie Jenner among others have expressed concerns over the grim state of affairs, further offering aid to the innocent people affected by the atrocities.

Power couple Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, known for being at the forefront when it comes to humanitarian causes, also announced that they will be matching up to USD 1 million in donations to help support Ukrainian refugees. They also urged commonfolk to contribute via 'USA for United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees'.

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively extend support for Ukrainian refugees

Taking to her Instagram handle recently, the Gossip Girl star shared a post dedicated to the Ukrainian cause and wrote,"@vancityreynolds and I are doubling every dollar donated to @usaforunhcr up to $1,000,000". She added,"@usaforunhcr is on the ground helping the 50,000+ Ukrainians who had to flee their homes in less than 48 hours. @usaforunhcr is providing life-saving aid, and also working with neighbouring countries to ensure protection for these families." She also attached a link in her Instagram bio for people who are willing to contribute.

Ryan made a similar announcement on his Instagram page and added, "In 48 hours, countless Ukrainians were forced to flee their homes to neighbouring countries. They need protection."

Ryan and Blake have joined the league of celebrities voicing their support for people in Ukraine. Recently, Resident Evil star Milla Jovovich, who hails from Ukraine, penned an emotional note grieving the state of affairs at her birthplace. "I am heartbroken and dumbstruck trying to process the events of this week in my birthplace of Ukraine. My country and people being bombed. Friends and family in hiding. My blood and my roots come from both Russia and Ukraine. I am torn in two as I watch the horror unfolding, the country being destroyed, families being displaced, their whole life lying in charred fragments around them."

Requesting for humanitarian aid in the war-torn nation, Madonna quipped, "Please Send in Humanitarian Aid to help millions of citizens of the Ukraine whose lives are being affected by this CRISIS at this very moment !!"

