In his latest remarks, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov claimed that Western sanctions have so far failed to destabilise the Russian economy. He also said the anti-Russian restrictions have significantly caused damage to the people of Western nations. According to him, the West has been enforcing unilateral restrictive measures under the pretence of crippling Russia. "However, they have failed to shatter the Russian economy. Moreover, the sanctions have appeared to be a two-edge weapon: increasing prices and decreasing incomes are seen in many European countries, as well as energy shortages and threats of social upheavals," Lavrov told Newsweek magazine, news agency TASS reported.

Further, the Russian Foreign Minister emphasised how routine benefits of civilization are now a privilege for the wealthy. Lavrov pointed out that this is the price that common people bear for the anti-Russian policy of the ruling elites. He also noted how the consistent supply of inexpensive energy commodities from Russia has helped the whole European economy - including the metallurgical and chemical industries - prosper for decades.

Lavrov accuses West of disrupting diplomatic efforts to resolve Ukraine issue

"It allowed the EU countries to enter into successful competitions, including with American companies. It looks like this will not be the case anymore, and it has not been our choice. If they want to act to the detriment of their own interests in the West, we cannot keep them from doing that," the Russian minister remarked.

Lavrov also accused the Western nations of hindering efforts to resolve the ongoing situation in Ukraine by taking "undue advantages" of political and diplomatic means. He emphasised the perilous nature of the Kyiv regime's and Western nations' policies, which aim to "prolong and deepen the situation" and thwart diplomatic and political efforts to resolve the issue in Ukraine.

Western sanctions are 'short-sighted & dangerous': Putin

It is pertinent to mention here that several Western countries have imposed a slew of sanctions against Russia since it launched a full-fledged war in Ukraine on February 20. Meanwhile, earlier this month, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that the Western sanctions against his nation are "short-sighted and dangerous" for the entire globe. He stated that the West's "aggressive" attempt to impose its supremacy on the globe has harmed the world economy. Putin also blamed the Western countries for undermining the major pillars of the global economic system that have been forged over the years.

Image: AP