Scholz Denies Ukraine Visit Plans After Kyiv Shows Reluctance To Welcome German President

Amid the ravaging war in Eastern Europe, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Tuesday refuted speculations suggesting his likely visit to the war-ravaged Ukraine. According to a report by CNN, Scholz confirmed he has no plans of visiting Kyiv as the earlier request of the German President Steinmeier was rejected by Ukraine. For the unversed, Scholz was referring to the recent incident when President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, who was on a visit to Poland, had requested to visit Ukraine along with other EU leaders. However, his request was reportedly denied with the response, "Kyiv would not welcome him right now." "This stands in the way. This cannot be done," CNN quoted Scholz as saying during an interview with German public broadcaster ZDF on Monday.

It is worth mentioning that Steinmeier, who served as foreign minister during the tenure of Angela Markel, has been facing backlash for his pro-Russia policies. However, after the breakout of the invasion in Ukraine, his stance changed dramatically. He said Russia's invasion of Ukraine meant he and others had to reckon honestly with what they had got wrong. While speaking about the current stance of Germany, Scholz stated that Berlin has been providing financial and military assistance to Germany since the Russian President Vladimir Putin announced launching a "special military operation" on Ukraine. "Germany has been providing all possible support to Ukraine in order to empower the Ukrainian army to fight against its opponent," he said.

Germany will not lift sanctions, says German Chancellor

"We have been supplying dangerous weapons right from the start of the war and we will continue to support them," he added.

Furthermore, he clarified that Germany and NATO will not indulge forces in confrontation with Russian troops. However, he affirmed the country will defend every inch of NATO territory if attacked. "Many citizens in this country are severely worried about an escalation of the war spreading beyond Ukraine and they are justifiably worried over this. There will be no direct participation of Germany and NATO in this war," CNN quoted Scholz. He reiterated that the sanctions against Russia and its top leaders will remain applicable until and unless both countries come to a conclusion. We will not lift sanctions on Russia. Our target must be that Russia may not succeed with their intentions," he said.

Image: AP