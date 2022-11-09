Sean Penn Gives Oscar Statuette To Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy; Know Why

Sean Penn, popularly known for his movies like “Mystic River” and “Dead Man Walking'' has been one of the most outspoken supporters of Ukraine amidst the Russia-Ukraine War. The actor was one of the main advocates for urging the Oscars to make a formal statement in support of Ukraine in the 2022 event. In a recent visit to Kyiv, the actor made a symbolic gesture by giving his Oscar to President Volodymyr Zelenskky expressing his support to the crisis-stricken country. On Tuesday, the two-time oscar winner gave one of his oscar statuettes to Zelenskyy as a gift.

Thanking his gesture Anton Gerashchenko, advisor to the minister of internal affairs of Ukraine shared a video of the whole exchange on social media. Calling it an honour, Gerashchenko tweeted, “ Sean Penn has given his Oscar to Ukraine - @ZelenskyyUa Thank you, sir! It is an honour for us.”

“When you win, bring it back to Malibu”: Penn to Zelenskky

Gifting his Oscar statuettes to Zelenskky, Sean said, “This is for you. It’s just a symbolic silly thing, but if I know this is here then I’ll feel better and strong enough for the fights,” adding, '' “when you win, bring it back to Malibu because I’ll feel much better knowing there’s a piece of me here.”

Elated by the surprise, Zelenskky expressed his gratitude to Penn, Zelenskky took the oscar winner outside to honour him with the Order of Merit. Penn was facilitated for his “sincere support and significant contribution to the popularisation of Ukraine in the world.”. While looking at the commemorative plaque dedicated to him, Penn said, “There are three places in the world that all my pride will be — the place where my daughter was born, the place where my son was born and this. Thank you,”

Penn vowed to ‘smelt’ his Oscar if the Academy didn't let Zelenskky speak

Penn has been one of Hollywood’s most outspoken supporters of Ukraine during the Russia-Ukraine War. In February while speaking to CNN, Penn asserted that he would ‘smelt’ his oscar if the academy didn't invite the Ukrainian President to speak at the 2022 event. Sean said, “There is nothing greater that the Academy Awards could do than to give (Zelenskyy) an opportunity to talk to all of us,”. Though the Ukrainian president wasn’t able to take part in the event amidst the crisis the Academy made sure that a formal statement was made in support of Ukraine.

When the chaos of Russia’s attempt to invade Ukraine began in February, the actor was in Ukraine, filming a documentary for ‘Vice Studios’. Since then, the actor has had the opportunity to meet Zelenskky on numerous occasions. Over the span of his career, the actor has won two Best Actor Oscars. The first one was for the 2003 movie “Mystic River” and the other one was for the movie “Milk” in 2008.