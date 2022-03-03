Last Updated:

See How Grammarly, Uber & Other Apps Are Extending Support To Ukraine Amid Russian Attack

Amid the crisis situation in Ukraine due to Russia's invasion, several applications including Grammarly, Uber, Twitter, and Facebook has extended support.

Bhavyata Kagrana
Ukraine, Russia

In a bid to stand with citizens from crisis-hit Ukraine, several applications and tech giants have responded to Russia's invasion and offered a supportive gesture. In the latest, Ukrainian American cloud-based typing assistant programme- Grammarly changed its logo to the flag colour of Ukraine to extend support. Prior to this, applications including Facebook, Twitter, Uber also made changes in response to the invasion by Russia. 

Grammarly goes blue yellow for Ukraine:

The application has also written an open letter to tech giants for Ukrainian citizens and also announced to donate $5 million to organizations and funds defending and supporting the people of Ukraine.

Russia-Ukraine war: Applications show support to the crisis-hit country

Uber has offered free rides at the Polish border, transporting food+essential goods, funding humanitarian aid:

Facebook's (Meta) head of security policy, Nathaniel Gleicher announced on February 26, 2022, that the application is "prohibiting Russian state media from running ads or monetizing on our platform anywhere in the world." On Instagram, the company has rolled out a privacy and account security alert in Ukraine with specific steps on how to protect your account.

The microblogging platform- Twitter has temporarily paused advertisements in Ukraine and Russia to ensure critical public safety information is elevated and ads don't detract users from it. Twitter is proactively monitoring tweets on the platform to avoid manipulation. The platform has also mentioned that it is aware of restrictions for some people in Russia. 

Additionally, Google has imposed restrictions on the Russian media outlets that will not be able to display any advertisement via Google Search or through Gmail. In a statement, YouTube has also said that it is "pausing a number of channels' ability to monetize on YouTube." Significantly, Apple CEO Tim Cook expressed concerns for Ukrainians and has posted his view on the current situation on Twitter. As per his tweet, Apple is doing everything it can to safeguard the company’s teams in Ukraine and will also support local humanitarian efforts.

Earlier, Mykhailo Federov, the Vice President of Ukraine had written letters to two of the biggest tech companies in the world, Apple and Google. In a tweet, Federov mentioned that he has contacted Apple's CEO, Tim Cook, to block the Apple Store services for the citizens of the Russian Federation, supporting the package of US government sanctions. The Vice President had also addressed Google to stop their services in the Russian Federation, including Google Pay. 

First Published:
