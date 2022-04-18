Senior German Lawmaker Slams Chancellor Scholz For Not Providing Heavy Weaponry To Ukraine

Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann, the chairwoman of the German Parliament's Defence Committee on Monday chastised Chancellor Olaf Scholz for not providing heavy weapons to embattled Ukraine, Der Spiegel reported. Zimmermann called on Scholz to make commitments to provide heavy weapons to Ukraine as the ex-soviet state continues to resist the invading Russian troops. Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann also stated that she "regrets" that German Chancellor Olaf Scholz does not speak up on what he plans to do.

The chairwoman of the Bundestag Defence Committee stated that she feels Germany does not have time to discuss the issue and stressed that it is not only about Ukraine but also about the presence of Berlin in Europe, reported Der Spiegel. Zimmermann further added that she was "pleased" by the decision of Scholz to provide more monetary aid to Ukraine. However, she emphasized that Ukraine is in dire need of weapons as military equipment is required for emerging victorious in the ongoing war and money does not help in winning them.

Meanwhile, Green politician Anton Hofreiter has also raised the demand for providing heavy weapons to Ukraine in addition to the increase in financial military aid, Rheinische Post reported. He termed the surge in military assistance "good and right," however, added that the military aid "cannot replace the rapid delivery of heavy weapons." Anton Hofreiter called for announcing stringent sanctions against Russia including a ban on importing Russian gas and oil. Hofreiter also highlighted that Russia earns most of its money through exporting oil and the decision of gas embargo needs quick implementation, according to Rheinische Post report. Reportedly, Germany has so far provided defensive weapons to Ukraine, however, it has refrained from providing heavy weaponry in the besieged regions.

Zelenskyy calls for providing weapons to Ukraine

As the Russian military offensive in Ukraine escalates beyond 50 days, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy yet again reiterated his appeal to the international community to support the war-torn country with weapons, financial support and other supplies. In his address to the nation on 17 April, Zelenskyy stated that any delay in the supply of the weapons could affect the fate of his countrymen and expressed gratitude to those who continue to help Ukraine.

Zelenskyy said, "We are doing everything to ensure defence. We are in constant contact with partners. We are grateful to those who really help with everything they can." He added, "But those who have the weapons and ammunition we need and delay their provision must know that the fate of this battle also depends on them. The fate of people who can be saved."

