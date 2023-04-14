Serbia's President Denies Reports Of Supplying Weapons To Ukraine

The President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, has denied reports of his country selling arms to Ukraine, following a leaked Pentagon report that alleged Belgrade had agreed to provide weapons to Kyiv. Speaking to reporters, Vučić stated that Serbia has not and will not export weapons to Ukraine, according to a report from the Guardian. He further emphasised that Serbia, a traditional ally of Russia, has not and will not send ammunition to either Ukraine or Russia and claimed that there is no documentation to support such claims.

The classified Pentagon documents that leaked apparently suggested that Serbia had agreed to send arms to Ukraine. Milos Vucevic, the Defense Minister of Serbia, swiftly denied the allegations as well, stating that his country "has not and will not sell weapons to either Ukraine or Russia." In a statement, Vucevic claimed that "someone obviously aims to drag Serbia into that conflict, but we adhere to our policy consistently." The leaked Pentagon report, which is a summary of European governments' responses to Ukraine's requests for military training and "lethal aid", has raised concerns about Serbia's potential involvement in the conflict.

Apart from Belarus, Serbia is the only European nation that has not sanctioned Russia

Serbia is the only European nation apart from Belarus that has abstained from joining Western sanctions against Moscow. However, as it aspires to join the European Union, it has supported several United Nations resolutions condemning Russia's invasion of Ukraine,

A Look at Serbia's Ties with the West and Russia

Serbia's geopolitical position at the crossroads of Eastern and Western Europe has shaped its relationships with both the West and Russia. Over the years, Serbia has maintained a delicate balance between its aspirations to join the European Union (EU) and its historical ties with Russia.

Serbia has expressed a desire to join the EU and has made progress in its accession negotiations. It has implemented various reforms to align with EU standards and has sought closer economic and political ties with Western countries. However, the EU membership process has been slow, and Serbia has faced challenges in meeting the stringent requirements for accession.

Despite its EU aspirations, Serbia has also maintained strong historical and cultural ties with Russia. The two countries share a Slavic Orthodox heritage, and Russia has often been seen as a traditional ally of Serbia. Serbia has been cautious not to jeopardise its relationship with Russia, as it considers Russia an important partner in areas such as energy, trade, and defense.