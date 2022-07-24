Sergey Lavrov Asserts Moscow Tried To Ensure Security In EU, But West 'refused To Listen'

Russia's foreign minister Sergey Lavrov on Saturday, July 23, stressed that Moscow has been trying to "prevent a situation" where Ukraine becomes Russia's enemy, but the Western nations have jeopardized those attempts and "refused to listen to us." "For years, we have been trying to prevent a situation where Ukraine becomes Russia's enemy. We made several attempts to reach agreements by signing legally binding documents on security in Europe," Lavrov said.

US has spent $7.3 billion on military aid for Ukraine: Kremlin

Lambasting West for its so called efforts to accelerate the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, Kremlin on Saturday noted that US has spent $7.3 billion on military aid for Ukraine since the launch of "special military operation" and that it is "not planning to let up." The EU is not far behind its overseas ally. Brussels has decided to grant Kyiv another consignment of military aid worth 500 million euros, reminded Russian MFA Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova. She also denounced US, EU and ally nations attempts of trying to isolate Russia. US diplomats "are running in various countries begging not to pose for pictures with Lavrov in order to prevent Russia from using this as proof that it is not isolated," she asserted.

Russia's foreign minister Lavrov meanwhile had slammed the US, EU and UK for worsening war in Ukraine and alleging that the West is waging a proxy war with Russia. The West wants "a larger confrontation" between Moscow and members of the European Union, Lavrov said during an interview with Mosow's state affiliated RT. “Our American counterparts, British counterparts, with active support from Germans, the Polish and the Baltic states, they really want to turn this war into a real war and start a confrontation between Russia and European states,” he told the outlet.

Western governments, according to Lavrov, have been “keeping Ukraine from any constructive steps." He ascertained that these nations have been creating an obstruction in the peace talks and influencing Ukraine for own vested interests. “[Ukraine is] not just [being] pumped with weapons. They are forced to use these weapons in an increasingly riskier way," Lavrov said. "They [Ukraine Army] are playing a very dangerous game. I don’t think they understand it themselves. But then, in Europe, a lot of people are starting to understand that," he iterated.