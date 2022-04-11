Slovakia Brushes Off Russia's Claim Of Destroying S-300 Defence System Provided To Ukraine

Slovakia's Prime Minister Eduard Heger, on Monday, denied Russia's claim of destroying the S-300 defence system which was handed over to Ukraine amid the ongoing war. "Slovakia categorically denies Russian propaganda that the S-300 defence system in Ukraine has been destroyed. This is a hoax. It has been officially confirmed by Ukraine," Heger wrote in a Twitter post. Earlier on Sunday, April 10, the Russian Defence Ministry had claimed that Ukraine's S-300 anti-aircraft missile launchers were destroyed in the Mykolaiv region's Starobogdanivka settlement as well as in the Kharkiv region's Chuhuiv military base.

The Russian media had also reported that one of the destroyed launchers was provided by Slovakia to Ukraine. Notably, Slovakia had donated its Soviet-era S-300 air defence system to Ukraine at its request. Furthermore, Germany and the Netherlands have agreed to send Patriot missile-armed troops to Slovakia as part of a 2,100-strong force made up of soldiers from several North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) member states, including the United States. The military intends to create a battlegroup on Slovak soil to strengthen NATO's eastern flank defences, The Associated Press (AP) reported.

About the S-300 defence system

The S-300 defence system has the capability to fire missiles hundreds of kilometres away, destroying cruise missiles as well as aircraft. The Soviet Air Defence Forces developed the S-300 system to protect against aircraft and cruise missiles. Subsequently, ballistic missile interceptors were developed. The S-300 is considered one of the most powerful anti-aircraft missile systems in use currently. It's primarily used in Asia and Eastern Europe, including three NATO member countries: Slovakia, Bulgaria, and Greece.

Slovakia decides against paying in rubles for Russian gas imports

Last week, Slovakia stated that it will operate in unison with the European Union (EU) and will reject Russia's demand for payment in rubles for gas exports. Prime Minister Eduard Heger stated that his country will take a coordinated stance with the EU, which previously stated that European companies whose gas supply contracts previously stipulated payment in euros or dollars will not comply with Russia's demand to switch to the Ruble as the payment system. Prime Minister Heger made his remarks after his economy minister, Richard Sulik, suggested that if necessary, the country will pay in rubles to keep gas flowing, noting Slovakia's substantial reliance on Russian energy.

