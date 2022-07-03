Slovakia Likely To Supply MiG-29 Aircraft & Tanks To Ukraine To Help Fight Russia: Report

Amid the ongoing ravaging war between Russia and Ukraine, Slovakia is likely to provide its MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukrainian Armed Forces to counter the Russian aggression. Slovak Prime Minister Eduard Heger made the announcement while speaking to the media along with his Czech Republic counterpart Petr Fiala. Speaking further, the Slovak Prime Minister also affirmed the possibility of providing tanks to war-torn Ukraine. "But I don't want to say it in detail, because Ukraine also asked us not to specify this," Heger told ČT24 News channel.

Both Heger and Fiala noted that Ukraine has surprised the entire world with the way it has defended itself against an invasion from the much stronger Russian armed forces. "We are far beyond all limits and we have all the prerequisites to believe that Ukraine will win this war," claimed the Slovak Prime Minister. He further denied that it would be possible to talk about the loss of Ukraine's state sovereignty under the existing circumstances. According to him, sovereignty is still there in Ukraine but the elected government in the country is struggling.

Ukraine would need West's assistance to defeat Russia: Czech Republic

Meanwhile, Czech Republic's Prime Minister Fiala admitted that no one knows how long it will take until Ukraine gains full control over its territories. He also went on to say that Ukraine would be unable to defend itself against Russia with assistance from the West. Fiala also claimed that the Ukrainian crisis has bolstered the unity of the West and that the ongoing war has also given a new meaning to the North Atlantic Alliance (NATO).

Slovakia joins int'l investigation team to probe war crimes in Ukraine

It is pertinent to mention here that Slovakia has also officially joined the international investigation team to probe alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in Ukraine by the Russian armed forces. Dalibor Skladan, the General Prosecutor's Office of Slovakia, stated that this decision was taken during a coordination meeting between representatives of Lithuania, Poland, Ukraine, Estonia, Latvia, the Slovak Republic and the International Criminal Court. The meeting was conducted at the Eurojust headquarters in The Hague on May 30-31.

