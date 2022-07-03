Russia-Ukraine War LIVE: Biden 'failed To Deter' Russian Army In Ukraine Says Ex-US NSA

Quick links:
IMAGE: AP
Russian forces are strengthening their positions in a gruelling fight to capture the last stronghold of resistance in eastern Ukraine's Luhansk province, the region's governor said Sunday. Ukrainian fighters have spent weeks trying to defend the city of Lysychansk and to keep it from falling to Russia, as neighbouring Sievierodonetsk did a week ago. A presidential adviser predicted its fate could be determined within days. “The occupiers threw all their forces on Lysychansk. They attacked the city with incomprehensibly cruel tactics,” Luhansk governor Serhiy Haidai said on the Telegram messaging app.
Nearly a month after at least five Russian naval ships "almost encircled Japan", Moscow has again sent its three naval vessels that passed between Japan's two westernmost islands of Yonaguni and Iriomote. Citing Japan's Defence Ministry, Kyodo News Agency, the repeated instances of Russian Naval forces showcasing their muscles have been reported ever since Tokyo criticised Kremlin's unlawful action on Ukraine. As per the ministry, the destroyer, frigate and supply ships sailed between the islands near Taiwan from Friday through Saturday and moved into the East China Sea. Further, Japan's Defence Ministry said the officials were dissecting the vessel's movement and added the watercraft were on their way to return to Russia.
Governor of the Kursk region Roman Starovoyt, on Sunday, claimed that the Russian air defence systems shot down two Ukrainian Strizh drones while approaching the western Russian city. Sharing the photographs on the Telegram messaging app, he said, "Tonight, on approach to Kursk, our air defences shot down two Ukrainian Strizh drones. Thanks to the competent actions of the military, there were no casualties."
“They suffer significant losses, but stubbornly advance. They are gaining a foothold in the city.” A river separates Lysychansk from Sievierodonetsk.
Oleksiy Arestovych, an adviser to the Ukrainian president, said during an online interview late Saturday that Russian forces had managed for the first time to cross the river from the north, creating a “threatening” situation.
Arestovych said they had not reached the centre of the city but that the course of the fighting indicated the battle for Lysychansk would be decided by Monday.
In May, Ukrainian and British officials reported that Russia lost nearly an entire battalion in an attempt to cross the Siverskyi Donets River and set up a bridgehead.
As the ongoing Ukraine war continues with no signs of cessation anywhere in sight, Russia has claimed that a significant number of residents in Melitopol city have applied for Russian citizenship. Located in the Zaporizhzhia Oblast region of southeastern Ukraine, Melitopol city is currently occupied by the Russian forces. Galina Danilchenko, Melitopol's acting mayor appointed by Russia, claimed that there are already 10,000 people in line for citizenship. "We have a lot of applicants, Melitopol residents want to obtain Russian passports as well as citizenships. Pre-registration has already exceeded 10 thousand people - a month and a half in advance," Danilchenko stated, TASS news agency reported.
The Russian-appointed mayor further noted that the city's administration is working on the issue of opening additional passportization points in a bid to speed up the process between the submission of documents, their processing, and the issuance of passports. Danilchenko, who is also the head of the military-civilian administration of Melitopol, claimed that the necessary team of specialists has been employed at the centres to hasten the process of receiving and processing documents.
As the Moscow-installed military administration ruling confirmed their plans of holding a referendum on joining Russia in Ukraine's Kherson region, the UK Ministry of Defence, in its daily intelligence report, claimed that the referendum would be conducted by autumn 2022. According to the UK Defence Ministry, Russia is likely prioritising a "pseudo-constitutional vote" in an attempt to legitimise its control of the region. Earlier, in a video published on Telegram, Kirill Stremoussov, the deputy head of Kherson's military and civil administration, confirmed the plan and said, "Yes, we are preparing for a referendum -- and we will hold it."
Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 3 July 2022
https://t.co/jomNx9Vafx
🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/DAGpWyCkyu
As Russia's offensive continues to batter the already war-ravaged Ukraine, Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dmytro Kuleba, confirmed that the country has been making all efforts to force the European Union to impose another set of sanctions on Moscow. He made the remarks after a telephonic conversation with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell on Saturday. According to the details shared by Kuleba on his Twitter account, he affirmed that Borrell agreed on the need for the seventh EU sanctions package on Russia. He conveyed that both parties have already started working on it. "We both agree on the need for the seventh EU sanctions package on Russia and we are working on it," he said.
In our call today, @JosepBorrellF and I discussed further steps after Ukraine became an EU candidate country and coordinated positions ahead of the G20 Foreign Ministers meeting. We both agree on the need for the seventh EU sanctions package on Russia and we are working on it.
United States President Joe Biden has "failed to deter" Russian military aggression in Ukraine and now he is "clueless about what to do" with the ongoing conflict, said former US national security adviser John Bolton as the war entered day 130. The national security adviser of Donald Trump-era even claimed that a deal between Ukraine and Russia appears to be unlikely in the present circumstances.
While appearing on CBS on Saturday, Bolton, a Republican who is a vocal critic of Russia, claimed that Biden had “made mistake after mistake” in handling the Russia-Ukraine war. According to the former security adviser, Biden had the means to prevent the Russian army from launching the full-scale attack on Ukraine but “didn’t exercise them”. Bolton critiqued that Biden shouldn’t have publicly admitted that Washington will not send its troops to Ukraine to “leave the burden of ambiguity on Russia”.
While the West ramped up anti-Russia sanctions after Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24 announced the “special” military operation in Ukraine, Bolton believed that the sanctions should have been imposed before the start of the offensive, not after it had already begun.
Ukrainian Armed Forces in its current war briefing mentioned that at least 35,970 Russian troops were eliminated since February 24. In addition, they also destroyed over 1,500 tanks and 3,744 armoured personnel vehicles.
Advisor to Mariupol Mayor, Petro Andryushchenko on Sunday confirmed that at least 3 Russian troops were killed on June 30 after Moscow's amphibious assault boat 'Shark' was detonated in the Black Sea.
"Finally, we received confirmation that on June 30, in the waters of Mariupol, a Russian amphibious assault boat of project 1176 "Shark" of the D-106 Black Sea Fleet was blown up by a mine," Andryushchenko wrote in a Telegram post.
Ukrainian forces on Sunday struck a Russian base with more than 30 missile attacks in the occupied southern city of Melitopol.
According to a video message posted by the city’s exiled Ukrainian mayor, Ivan Fedorov, on his Facebook page, “The Armed Forces of Ukraine do everything to return peaceful life and Ukrainian statehood to Melitopol. All the invaders can do is flee from our city.”
The strike was confirmed by Russia’s RIA news agency.
The Institute for Study of War (ISW) on Saturday claimed that Ukraine "deliberately" withdrew from Lysychansk leaving Russian troops to completely take over the city on July 2.
NEW: Ukrainian forces likely conducted a deliberate withdrawal from Lysychansk, resulting in the Russian seizure of the city on July 2.
https://t.co/txd39Gq3gW
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on Saturday, said that it would be a “very difficult path” to victory but all his compatriots must inflict heavy losses on invaders. As Russian troops crossed the Siverskyi Donets River for the first time in four months, Zelenskyy reasserted that Ukraine “cannot be broken.” In his nightly address, he also spoke about the intensity of the attacks underscoring that Russian attacks have intensified on the frontline with the Donbas region being the epicenter.
In his nightly address, Zelenskyy said that it would be a “very difficult part” to victory but Ukrainians must maintain their resolve and inflict losses on the aggressor … so that every Russian remembers that Ukraine cannot be broken.”
In their latest series of attacks, Putin's forces shelled the eastern city of Lysychansk. The Siverskyi Donets River river separates Lysychansk from Sievierodonetsk- a city that, last week, fell to the Russians. Oleksiy Arestovych, an adviser to the Ukrainian president, on Saturday said Russian forces had managed for the first time to cross the river from the north, creating a “threatening” situation. He added that the fate of the city would be decided as early as Monday.
A Moroccan and a Briton, who were sentenced to death by a pro-Russian separatist court in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donetsk, have appealed against their sentences, according to Russian news agency TASS. The report stated that the Supreme Court of self-proclaimed Donetsk people’s Republic (DPR), a territory recognised only by Russia and Syria, had received appeals from lawyers of Moroccan Brahim Saadoun and Britain’s Shaun Pinner.
Saadoun, Pinner and Aiden Aslin were handed out death sentences by the DPR court and were designated as “mercenaries” fighting in Ukraine against Russian forces as the Moscow-Kyiv war continues unabated. While Pinner and Saadoun have appealed against the ruling, Aslin has reportedly not yet submitted an appeal.
The sentencing of foreign nationals after being charged for “mercenary activities” has triggered intensified criticism from the West against Russia as a show trial. The relatives of both Britons and the Moroccans have said that they were contracted to fight in the Ukrainian army and therefore, they should not be designated as mercenaries and should be protected under the Geneva Conventions for prisoners of war.
At least 3 people have been reportedly killed after explosions hit Russia's Belgorod- a city located 40 km from the Ukraine border. The Governor of the Belgorod region said, about 11 apartment buildings were damaged and 39 private residential houses, including five, fully destroyed. Among the dozen who sustained injuries in the blast was a 10-year-old boy, the governor added, as posted on Telegram.
Whether the attack was from the Ukrainian side is yet to be confirmed. Meanwhile, Kyiv has refused to comment on the matter.
The State Bureau of Investigation in Ukraine is currently probing nearly 600 cases of collusion and treason with Russian troops, Kyiv authorities told All-Ukrainian telethon.
"Since the beginning of active hostilities, since February 24, the SBI has been investigating a total of almost 600 criminal proceedings for collaborationism and treason. Of them, more than 440 are treason, 140 are collaborationism," the DBR's communications adviser told the publication.
Ukrainian authorities hired minors against meager payment to act as victims of war, said Russian colonel-general Mikhail Mizintsev.
Since February 24, the Armed Forces of #Ukraine have liberated 1,027 cities and towns, while another 2,610 settlements remain under #Russian occupation, reports @ZelenskyyUa.
📰Deutsche Welle pic.twitter.com/OBDf0ATPwO
Russian Colonel-General Mikhail Mizintsev, who is the chief of Russia’s National Defense Management Center on Saturday accused Ukraine of shelling on the civilian population in the Slavyansk region of Donetsk People's Republic (DPR).
"In Slavyansk, Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), in order to pin the blame for extermination of the civilian population in Ukraine on Russia, the Ukrainian Armed Forces carried out artillery shelling of residential areas from the Slavyansk feed mill plant (on Literaturnaya Street) on June 30, 2022. A woman was killed and about 10 people were injured," he said, as quoted by Russian state-run news agency TASS.
Ukraine's armed forces in its latest operational update the Russian occupiers are launching systematic rocket attacks in the Mykolaiv direction. A statement by the Ukrainian MoD said that Russian troops are focusing on securing positions in the Lysychansk region.
German Cultural Commissioner Claudia Roth on Saturday expressed her discontent over the common boycott of Russian culture over developments in Ukraine. Speaking to Augsburger Allgemeine newspaper Roth explained that "Many uncertainties exist about the attitude to have towards the Russian culture. I believe the boycott is completely wrong because often exactly Russian people of art attempt to keep remains of free space."
As the Russia-Ukraine war gains momentum in eastern Europe, a phone conversation between an invader and his wife has been overheard by Ukrainian intelligence. The intercept was made public on Telegram by the press service of Ukraine's Chief Directorate of Intelligence, Ukrinform reported. The soldier has informed his wife about the several casualties as well as the capture of a Russian commander prisoner who attempted to escape the front lines.
According to the Ukrinform report, a Donetsk People’s Republic invader said, “The fourth battalion, they took their commander prisoner. They forced him to stay with them so that he wouldn't flee.” He also added, “They have a lot of wounded. We also loaded the vehicles yesterday. They are ready to escape. An order was given to stay. Yesterday, more than twenty wounded Russians were taken away".
Furthermore, previously, the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense's Chief Directorate of Intelligence stated that a large number of Russian security agency workers had started to submit resignation letters.
Meanwhile, the Russian soldiers have detained nearly 8 mayors from Ukrainian cities in seized territory, according to the Association of Ukrainian Cities, which was cited by Kyiv Independent. Ihor Kolykhaiev, the mayor of communities in the occupied Kherson Oblast, is one of the eight authorities.
As the Russian war continues to escalate, European nations have agreed to bolster their support for Ukraine. On Saturday, Minister of Defense of the Czech Republic, Jana Černochová engaged in a discussion with her Ukrainian counterpart Hanna Maliar over defence positions between both countries. Černochová said the Czech sees eye-to-eye with Ukraine and agreed to ramp up defence cooperation to counter Russian aggression.
"Today I worked in Lviv, where I was meeting with the Minister of Defense of the Czech Republic, Jana Černochová. We had a very warm meeting. Of course, we talked of war and aid to Ukraine," Maliar said in a Telegram post.
The UK has denounced Russia’s “exploitation” of prisoners of war and civilians for political reasons after Moscow forces captured two more Britons and charged them with being “mercenaries” in Ukraine. 22-year-old Dylan Healy and military volunteer Andrew Hill were charged with carrying out “mercenary activities” by the pro-Russia authorities in Donetsk, according to Russian news agency TASS. The report also stated that both men were not cooperating with the investigators.
In a statement to news outlets, UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) stated that it has raised its concerns regarding Healy and Hill’s detention with Russia and is closely monitoring the developments. As per The Independent, the British Foreign Office said that it is maintaining “constant contact” with the Ukrainian government on the cases regarding both British nationals and are “fully supportive” of Ukraine.
“We condemn the exploitation of prisoners of war and civilians for political purposes and have raised this with Russia,” the Foreign Office said on July 2.
It added, “We are in constant contact with the government of Ukraine on their cases and are fully supportive of Ukraine in its efforts to get them released.”
On the 130th day of the brutal Moscow-Kyiv war in Eastern Europe, Lysychansk, a city in eastern Ukraine, has become the focus of conflicting declarations, with both Russian and Ukrainian forces claiming to be in charge. Although Ukraine claimed that its troops have been subjected to heavy Russian bombardment there, it asserted that the city has not been captured, BBC reported. Separatists supported by Russia, however, alleged that they have reached the city's centre and are in control of the city. While Russian-backed rebels and Russian soldiers allegedly encircling the important eastern city of Lysychansk have been denied by the Ukrainian army, The Guardian reported.
Lysychansk is still in the authority of Ukraine, according to Ruslan Muzytchuk, a spokesperson for the Ukrainian National Guard. Muzytchuk further said, “Fighting rages around Lysychansk,” The Guardian reported. Russian-back separatists had previously said that Lysychansk was "totally" besieged.
Furthermore, videos of separatist or Russian military purportedly marching through the city were shown by Russian media. Additionally, unconfirmed Russian sources posted a video of what seemed to be the Soviet flag being hoisted over the city's demolished administration centre, BBC reported.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his night address on Saturday claimed that Russian troops have fired at least 12 missile strikes on Ukraine in past 24 hours. "Today, the Russian army continued to fire missiles at our cities. As of the evening alone, there have already been six missile strikes, a total of 12 missiles. Mykolaiv, the Donetsk region..." he said.
Zelenskyy added, "The airstrikes continued. Fierce hostilities continue along the entire frontline, in Donbas - the epicenter is, of course, in the cities of the Luhansk region. The enemy’s activity in the Kharkiv region is intensifying. We managed to oust the occupiers from Ivanivka, Kherson region, we continue to put pressure in the south of our country..."
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday stated that the country is preparing for the special conference dedicated to the reconstruction of Ukraine at the Conference in Lugano, Switzerland. "A large-scale international event dedicated to the reconstruction of our country. Reconstruction in the broad sense of the word. It is necessary not only to restore everything that the occupiers destroyed but also to create a new basis for our life, for Ukraine - safe, modern, convenient, and barrier-free," Zelenskyy said.
Russian shelling on Odesa's Sergeyevka region left as many as 20 dead and over 38 wounded. Two among the deceased with children who lived in the residential building that was struck by X-22 missiles. Rescue work continued for two consecutive days helping retrieval of survivors.
Check out video of rescue operations shared by Ukrainian State Emergency Services.
20 dead, 38 wounded: in Sergeyevka, Odesa region, debris removal completed— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) July 2, 2022
Among dead there is 1 child. Among wounded are 6 children.
On July 1, Russians shelled Odesa region with X-22 missiles. As a result an apartment building and a recreation center were partially destroyed. pic.twitter.com/RgIAu9Eu26
The Ukrainian Ministry of Culture has reportedly recorded over 400 crimes against heritage and cultural monuments in the country committed by Russia. According to the Minister of Culture of Ukraine, Alexander Tkachenko, strikes by occupiers have demolished at least 145 heritage buildings, including religious infrastructure, NEXTA reported.
More than 400 crimes were committed by #Russia against the cultural heritage of #Ukraine— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) July 2, 2022
The most affected were religious buildings - occupiers destroyed or damaged 145 such buildings.
📰Minister of Culture of Ukraine Alexander Tkachenko pic.twitter.com/o9P5Pxy1GC
Donetsk governor Pavlo Kyrylenko on Sunday informed that at least 2 persons were killed and 3 others injured as Russia renewed shelling in the Donetsk region.
⚡️ Governor: Russian shelling kills 2, injures 3 civilians, including children, in Donetsk Oblast.— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) July 3, 2022
Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported on July 3 that Russian forces attacked the community of Dobropillia. Among those injured are two children, aged four and seven.