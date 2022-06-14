Last Updated:

Slovakian PM Heger Urges German Chancellor Scholz To Support Ukraine's EU Bid: Report

Slovakia's Prime Minister Eduard Heger urged German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to support Ukraine as an EU candidate amid the ongoing war in Eastern Europe.

Written By
Anurag Roushan
Slovakia

Image: Twitter/@eduardheger/AP


In his recent visit to Berlin, Slovakia's Prime Minister Eduard Heger urged German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to support Ukraine as a European Union (EU) candidate amid the ongoing ravaging war in Eastern Europe. Besides, the Slovak Prime Minister also asked Scholz to support Georgia and Moldova's EU candidacy, while calling on the German leader to witness the horrors of war with his own eyes. Earlier on Monday, June 13, Heger visited the German capital in an attempt to persuade Scholz on behalf of the three countries ahead of a European Council conference next week, where EU leaders are likely to consider the three countries' membership bids.

According to officials, the European Commission is expected to recommend that Ukraine be granted official EU candidate nation status, but the final decision will be made by the European Council. Despite Russia's continuous onslaught on Ukraine, which spurred the trio to apply for the bloc, Scholz, as well as French President Emmanuel Macron, have often stressed that the EU should not rush the process. "We have to realize that the enlargement is a must. The world needs Europe to be strong. And the countries are waiting," Heger told POLITICO ahead of his bilateral talks with the German Chancellor.

Scholz refrained from giving specific reply on Ukraine's membership bid

Later, while addressing a joint press conference with the Slovak Prime Minister, Scholz did not give a specific reply on Ukraine's membership bid, stating, "We as the EU continue to operate in solidarity." The German Chancellor has been far more open in his support for EU enlargement in the Western Balkans, an ambition he reiterated on Monday too. He went on to emphasise that any future EU accession must be accompanied by reforms. 

Any country's inclusion in the EU must be 'merit-based': Slovak PM

According to Heger, accepting Ukraine or other countries as official EU membership candidates would only be the first stage, and any further move towards their actual admission to the bloc should be "merit-based". “We will not do any shortcuts, we will not lower the criteria," he added. Heger went on to say that any nation should be entitled to seek EU membership, but only those that completely demonstrate the requisite desire to make the required democratic and institutional reforms should be allowed to do so. 

What EU membership means for Ukraine?

Ukraine has an association agreement with the European Union, but it has long shown interest in joining the bloc. Ukraine's admission to the bloc holds greater significance amid its war against Russia. Its admission will benefit Ukraine militarily since EU members are obliged by a mutual defence provision that mandates them to assist a country if it is the victim of military aggression on its soil. Furthermore, joining the EU would boost Ukraine's economy and provide it with extra benefits such as free movement within the EU and a slew of other rights provided to EU nationals. 

Image: Twitter/@eduardheger/AP

Tags: Slovakia, Germany, Ukraine
First Published:
