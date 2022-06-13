Ukrainians Form Human Chain Around European Commission Building; Demand EU Membership

As the Russia-Ukraine war entered its 110th day, Ukrainians created a human chain around the European Commission headquarters in an attempt to put pressure on the European Union to accept their country's membership in the bloc. TpyxaNews reported that on June 13, a live chain of over a thousand individuals formed around the European Commission building in Brussels.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been pushing for Ukraine to be integrated to the EU as soon as possible in order to reduce Ukraine's geopolitical vulnerability, which was brutally revealed by Russia's invasion on February 24. Officials and leaders in the group, however, warn that even with candidacy status, genuine EU membership might take years, if not decades.

However, during a visit to Kyiv on June 12, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen informed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that the EU executive would send a clear signal on Ukraine's proposal to join the European Union by the end of next week, despite conflict in the country's east and south. During a surprise visit to Kyiv, Von der Leyen stated that discussions she had with Zelenskyy "will enable us to finalise our assessment by the end of next week" - the first time the EU has officially stated a deadline.

Zelenskyy cautioned that it is a "decisive period" for Ukraine and EU

Von der Leyen, who was in Kyiv for the second time since the war began, made no guarantees and stated that more reforms were needed. For his part, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy cautioned that it is a "decisive period" for his country and the EU. Despite objections from several member states, EU leaders are poised to approve Ukraine's candidate status at a summit on June 23-24, albeit with stringent requirements.

"Russia wants to ruin the European unity, wants to leave Europe divided and wants to leave it weak. The entire Europe is a target for Russia. Ukraine is only the first stage in this aggression, in these plans," Zelenskyy stated.

The EU and the US have actively backed Ukraine, sending weapons and funds to assist it in fighting Russian forces and punishing Moscow with unprecedented economic penalties. Zelenskyy has spurred them on during a continual diplomatic effort that has seen him appear via video link at parliaments and summits around the world.

