'SNL' Cold Open: President Biden Consults TikTokers To Make Putin Stop Ukraine's Invasion

This week's Saturday Night Live once again addressed the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. In a sketch that featured host James Austin Johnson as President Joe Biden and Kate Mckinnon as White House Press secretary Jen Psaki, the SNL Cold Open once again took a dig at Russian President Vladimir Putin for not stopping the military attack in Ukraine. The show was set in the backdrop of the oval office as President Biden brainstorms on how to respond to the growing threats from Russia.

When nothing comes to their rescue, the American President settles on consulting TikTokers to make Putin stop the war. A bunch of six internet personalities were seen sitting in the presidential meeting room. “I suggested it as a joke and then it actually happened,” quips Psaki (played by McKinnon), looking around the room. Joe Biden (played by Johnson) then jokes about his lack of familiarity with the cutting-edge of social media. “I’m the landline of Presidents,” he said.

The consultation begins with 'an actress from the CW' who suggests that instead of using tanks and bombs, America should use poems to convince Putin. She performs her piece stating "Dear Vladimir Putin, if I were your mother, I would have loved you more. If I were your wife, I would have been so mad at you". The internet personality is abruptly stopped by Psaki, "we got it. Do you have any actual useful suggestions," she asks. Biden then moves to another TikTok star - a rapper and prankster from the squad 'The boo-boo boys' - only to be left disappointed.

Catch a glimpse of it in the video below:

a poem for peace by an actress from the cw pic.twitter.com/7a2ilkld4S — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) March 13, 2022

Last week, Saturday Night Live began with a Fox News 'Ukrainian Invasion Celebration Spectacular' hosted by Kate McKinnon and Alex Moffat who played Laura Ingraham and Tucker Carlson respectively. The SNL Cold Open mocked Donald Trump and others, who have previously spoken in support of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The sketch ended with Trump dedicating a song for Vladimir Putin. “Your looks are laughable, unphotographable, yet you’re my favourite work of art,” he sang. Previously the American late-night television show also opened a plea for peace for Ukraine with a choir crooning 'Prayer for Ukraine', a poignant anthem of the country.

