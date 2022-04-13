Nearly a month after the South Korean government announced to send non-lethal military supplies to Ukraine, it has again decided to send another batch of aid worth 2 billion Won ($1.6 million) this month. According to Yonhap News agency, it may be possible that the Korean government sends the next batch of bulletproof vests, helmets, medical supplies and meals, ready-to-eat (MREs) by next week.

The report claimed that the supplies will be sent in phases via civilian flights to Europe and added the government was in touch with the war-torn country for sending more non-lethal military supplies at the earliest.

Notably, the major development came a day after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during his video address to South Korean lawmakers, appealed to send lethal weapons such as war tanks and anti-aircraft weapons to fight in order to fight the Russian aggression.

"The Republic of Korea has tanks, ships and various equipment that can block Russian missiles and we would be grateful if the Republic of Korea could help us fight back against Russia,” Zelenskyy said, using South Korea’s formal name.

"If Ukraine is able to receive such weapons, it will not only help us save the lives of our ordinary citizens but also provide Ukraine an opportunity to survive as a nation, and also help prevent other countries from being attacked by Russia," added Zelenskyy.

South Korea rejects Zelenskyy's appeal for lethal weapons

However, Seoul’s Defense Ministry confirmed it had rejected Ukraine's request for anti-aircraft weapons during a call between the countries’ defence ministers last week. The ministry cited the South Korean government’s principle of limiting its military help to Ukraine to non-lethal supplies.

While addressing a press conference earlier last month, Boo Seung-chan, spokesperson of the Ministry of National Defense said that Seoul decided to send about 20 items to Ukraine including combat helmets, blankets, emergency foods, and military folding cots. "Other items are medical supplies. The total amount of the supplies supported to Ukraine is about 1 billion won," he had said.

Image: AP