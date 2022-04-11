Zelenskyy Addresses South Korea, Seeks Military Assistance Amid Ravaging Ukraine War

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the South Korean Parliament on Monday, where he spoke about the atrocities committed by the Russian forces. During his address, the embattled leader requested support from South Korea to assist his country in combating Russian military aggression. As per the reports of Yonhap, he stated that the Republic of Korea can assist Ukraine and that South Korea possesses the military hardware to stop Russian ships and missiles.

Zelenskyy further claimed that to date, the Russian forces have destroyed 938 educational establishments and almost 300 hospitals. The Ukrainian President went on to add that they also attacked and destroyed residential structures and cities consciously by using tanks and artillery. He also stated that Russia haven't only destroyed one or two cities but dozens, claiming there have been incidents where the Russian troops tried to erase the Ukrainian cities to the ground and now all they have are ruins instead of what used to be normal peaceful cities.

'Can't even count the number of deaths'

Speaking about the death toll in the country, Zelenskyy said that they can't even count the number of deaths, adding that in the North of the country, many cities are completely shelled by the Russian forces. He also added that parts of Ukraine are still seen as an active battleground. Zelenskyy further added that Russia is preparing another attack to try to break Ukraine's national resistance. The embattled leader said that the occupiers have sent thousands of soldiers and equipment to prepare for new attacks.

He also spoke about the besieged port city of Mariupol, stating that the city has been blocked by the Russian forces starting March 1. He added that the city used to have half a million population but the occupiers blocked it and didn't even let water and food convoys enter. He further said that they tried to destroy everything the city had and that Mariupol has been completely destroyed and tens and thousands of residents had died. Zelenskyy said that they want to set an example for Mariupol.

South Korea defended their land in 20th century

He talked to the Korean people bringing out the fact that in the 20th century, South Korea defended their land and they remember that they were attacked by those who wanted to destroy South Korea's freedom. He then said what would have happened to South Korea's national identity if they were successful. He said that this is an awful question but South Korea won and the world helped it and claimed that now Ukraine desires the same.

