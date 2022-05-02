SpaceX's Starlink Has Around 1,50,000 Daily Users In Ukraine: Vice PM Mykhailo Fedorov

The Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine, Mykhailo Fedorov, revealed that around 1,50,000 Ukrainians are using Starlink satellite internet services in the country. In a tweet posted on May 2, Fedorov revealed the rough data and said "This is crucial support for Ukraine's infrastructure and restoring the destroyed territories." "Ukraine will stay connected no matter what," he added in his tweet.

Rough data on Starlink's usage: around 150K active users per day. This is crucial support for Ukraine's infrastructure and restoring the destroyed territories. Ukraine will stay connected no matter what. pic.twitter.com/XWjyxPQJyX — Mykhailo Fedorov (@FedorovMykhailo) May 2, 2022

Currently, the Elon Musk-led SpaceX is expanding the Starlink network as it recently launched 53 new satellites to strengthen the internet-providing constellation. Ukraine began using Starlink services after Fedorov reached out to Musk following the Russian invasion on February 24. Tagging Musk on Twitter, the Vice PM had revealed that the Russian forces have disrupted the communication services in the country and urged the SpaceX CEO to activate the Starlink satellites over Ukraine.

Starlink becomes the backbone of Ukraine's communication services

It is no secret that Starlink is now the backbone of Ukraine's communication services and there are over 10,000 Starlink antennas that are providing internet to the country. Notably, these terminals reached Ukraine via various sources as was revealed by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID). In its revised statement to CNBC, the USAID said that 5,000 Starlink terminals worth $15 million reached Ukraine through “a range of stakeholders” and USAID itself procured 1,333 terminals from SpaceX directly.

Currently, there are over 2,300 Starlink satellites and SpaceX is aiming to launch thousands more in the following months. Owing to SpaceX's help, Fedorov, on multiple occasions has extended his gratitude toward Musk. Most recently, he tweeted about raising 258 Ethereum in cryptocurrency for Ukraine through a Non-fungible token (NFT) which was a tribute to Musk. He had also shared pictures of using Starlink as a quick solution to restore telecom services in the country. "Damaged infrastructure and broken internet connection: that what russian army is leaving in deoccupied territories. Our smart and quick solution to restore telecom: Starlink. For example, @lifecellua uses Starlink as base station in Bucha and Irpin till optical cable is fixed (sic)," Fedorov had tweeted.

258 ETH raised by @Meta_History_UA w/NFTs. But some things are beyond money like sincere help. @elonmusk is a great supporter of @ukraine & the team made a special NFT to keep the memory of it forever. From the heart of 🇺🇦 to sunny Texas, thank you Elon! Drop me your ETH address. pic.twitter.com/HXuj0MfXNE — Mykhailo Fedorov (@FedorovMykhailo) April 29, 2022

Damaged infrastructure and broken internet connection: that what russian army is leaving in deoccupied territories. Our smart and quick solution to restore telecom: Starlink. For example, @lifecellua uses Starlink as base station in Bucha and Irpin till optical cable is fixed. pic.twitter.com/Y02N4kUERe — Mykhailo Fedorov (@FedorovMykhailo) April 22, 2022

Image: Twitter/@FedorovMykhailo