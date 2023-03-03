Spain's Foreign Min Hails India's Effort To Bring West & Russia Together Amid Ukraine War

Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares Bueno on Thursday said that India is doing a great job in bridging the gap between the West and Russia. Hailing New Delhi's effort in calling for a peaceful agreement to end the Ukraine war, Bueno said he hoped that peace would be maintained within the principles of the United Nations Charter.

"India is making a great effort to bring us together, to do the most, to allow us to express all points of view, and I hope that we will all be united around peace and peace within the principles of the United Nations charter." When asked about his expectations of the joint statement after the meeting, Bueno responded by saying that he didn't think that the Russians were in the mood to do it.

Spanish Foreign Minister hails India's effort to end ongoing tension between West and Russia amid Moscow-Kyiv war

"From the speech that I have heard and seen from the Russian Foreign Minister, I don't think that Russia is ready to accept an acceptable statement. A statement that calls for peace and justice within the principles of the UN Charter. So it is up to them, but I don't think that they are in the mood to do it," he said.

Issues like terrorism, cyber security, and climate change were discussed in the meeting, said the Spanish Foreign Minister, who also mentioned the economic and global effects that the ongoing conflict had on the world. "We have also clambered that this war has an economic, social, and global effect, of course."

He further went on to say that Spain is eager to help all countries that are suffering from the security and energy crises. We have large development funds to make sure that all that we are doing for Ukraine, as long as it's needed, is not to the detriment of Africa or Latin America, he added. The Spanish Minister said that during the meeting, he addressed some global phenomena like terrorism, cyber security, and climate change. "We need multilateralism; we need the G20. Right now, the war in Ukraine is not only a threat to Ukraine; it's also a threat to multilateralism and to the basic principles of the multilateral world," he added.

Image: ANI