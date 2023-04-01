Spain’s PM Asks Xi Jinping To Discuss 12 Point Peace Plan With Ukraine President Zelenskyy

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Friday said that he conveyed concerns over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine to his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, adding that China must discuss its 12-point peace plan directly with Ukraine. During a visit to China that was aimed at bolstering co-operation between the two countries, Sanchez was reported saying at the Spanish embassy in Beijing, that talks with the Chinese president had “transmitted our concern at the illegal invasion of Ukraine." He added that he “encouraged Xi to talk to President Zelenskyy” to get first-hand feedback and response, according to the Guardian newspaper.

Previously, at a press conference, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had indicated that he is open to speaking directly with Beijing about the peace plan. Sanchez, who became the first western leader to meet Jinping said that he expressed Spain’s support for the peace formula proposed by Beijing in November which includes the demand for Russia to restore Ukraine’s territory to the status quo to the 2014 annexation of Crimea.

“I believe it’s a plan that lays the foundations for a durable peace in Ukraine and is perfectly aligned with the United Nations charter and its principles, which have been violated by Putin with his invasion,” Sanchez was quoted as saying by Guardian. “I stressed the importance that Ukraine, as a free and sovereign state, should be the one to decide on the issues that affect it," he added.

Putin open to discussing China's 12-point peace plan

During Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to Moscow, the first since Russia ordered what Kremlin describes as a "special military operation" in Ukraine the peace proposal to resolve the entrenched conflict was the key point of discussion between the two allies. Chinese Foreign Ministry published a 12-point peace plan for brokering a truce in Ukraine last month. The proposal, however, was rejected by the United States. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told the UN Security Council that Ukraine and its allies must not be "fooled by calls for a temporary or unconditional ceasefire" ratcheting tensions between US-China.

In a U-turn, Russia's President Vladimir Putin declared during the meeting with his Chinese counterpart that Russia will "carefully read the Chinese plan for resolving the conflict in Ukraine". Putin iterated that he is open to discussing China’s proposals. “We are always open to negotiations,” the head of the Russian Federation told Xi, in a tone contradictory to the officials in the Biden administration.