Sweden Announces Fresh Military Aid To Ukraine Including AT4 Anti-tank & Fund Of $6 Mn

As the Russian offensive against Ukraine transcended 100 days, Sweden, which has been providing military assistance to Kyiv, has announced additional war tanks, and sniper rifles for the war-torn country. According to the statement released by Sweden's Defence Ministry, it will donate an additional RBS 17 anti-ship missile system, AG 90 anti-materiel sniper rifles with ammunition, and 5,000 Swedish AT4 recoilless anti-tank weapons. Apart from the advanced weapons, Spain will also contribute SEK 60 million to the fund set up by NATO intended to support the Ukrainian armed forces. Earlier, after the onset of the Russia-Ukraine war, it donated around €48 million to the National Bank of Ukraine. The amount was later spent on the Ukraine military. "This support will help strengthen Ukraine’s ability to fight Russia’s aggression at a critical time," said the statement.

The Defence ministry noted it has already delivered 10,000 AT4 anti-tank weapons-- a series of 84 mm unguided rocket, man-portable, single-shot, disposable, recoilless smoothbore anti-tank weapons manufactured by the Swedish company Saab Bofors Dynamics. Earlier on Saturday, the Switzerland administration allowed the supply of parts for military equipment to war-ravaged Ukraine. According to a statement released by the Switzerland Federal Council, it has approved two requests by Swiss companies to export war materiel supplies in the form of individual parts and assembly packages to defence companies in Germany and Italy.

Russia-Ukraine war

As per the release, one of the requests concerns components for hand-held anti-tank weapons, the other for anti-aircraft weapons components. "With both requests, there is a risk that some of the components could be incorporated into war materiel abroad that could then be passed on to Ukraine," it said. Notably, Friday, June 3, marked the 100th day of the ongoing relentless war. Ever since the onset of the conflict, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his counterparts from other countries have been pitching their voices at several international platforms for the supply of advanced weapons to their country. Earlier in May, President Zelenskyy, during his "signature style" of addressing his country, had said there was no way to win the war except the Ukrainian soldiers being given more advanced weapons that could deter the aggression of Russian forces.

Image: AP