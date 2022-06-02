Sweden To Provide Weapons & Financial Support In 4th Aid Package To War-torn Ukraine

Amid the ongoing ravaging war in Eastern Europe, the Swedish government has announced a fourth aid package for Ukraine, which includes weapons and financial support for the Ukrainian armed forces. Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde stated that her government will provide Ukraine with anti-ship missiles, anti-tank weapons and 12.7 mm rifles, including ammunition to war-torn Ukraine. "This 4th support package also includes a financial contribution to the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Total amount includes more than 95 million euros. Russia’s war against Ukraine must stop! [sic]," Linde informed on Twitter.

However, the Swedish Foreign Minister did not provide details on the number and specific types of weapons that will be supplied. In the month of March, the inflation rate in Sweden hit a three-decade high following a spike in global energy costs spurred by the ongoing Ukraine crisis. This was witnessed after the Swedish government had called for stricter monetary sanctions against Russia. According to government data, this year's consumer price inflation reached 6.1% in March, higher than any year since 1991 when it had reached 7.8%.

Sweden will send anti-ship missiles, anti-tank weapons and 12.7 mm rifles including ammunition to 🇺🇦. This 4th support package also includes financial contribution to the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Total amount includes more than 95 million euros. Russia’s war against 🇺🇦 must stop! — Ann Linde (@AnnLinde) June 2, 2022

Zelenskyy urged Sweden to assist in rebuilding Ukraine

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had also addressed the Swedish Parliament, urging Stockholm to assist in the reconstruction of his nation. He urged Swedish companies, architects, and the administration to help rebuild Ukraine after the conflict. In a virtual speech to the Swedish Parliament in late March, Zelenskyy had stated that conflict does not provide "results," but peace does produce "fruitful and excellent results." He also claimed that Sweden was the first country to whom he presented the project of redevelopment in Ukraine.

US has sent more than $3 billion in security assistance to Ukraine: Biden

It is pertinent to mention here that the war between Russia and Ukraine continues to escalate unabated and reached its day 99th on Thursday, June 2. Meanwhile, several countries across the world have come forward to provide humanitarian as well as military aid to Ukraine to combat Russian aggression. Further, US President Joe Biden claimed that the his country has sent more than $3 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since Russia launched a full-fledged war on February 24. He stated that "the money is a direct investment in defending freedom and democracy itself."

Image: AP