The Swiss authorities have rejected the request of Denmark to provide Swiss-made armoured personnel carriers to Ukraine. The Switzerland State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) has not approved the request of Danish authorities to deliver around 20 Piranha III infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine, SRF reported. Denmark had made the request to Swiss authorities as it had agreed to seek its permission when it wanted to re-export the war equipment that they had purchased from Switzerland.

Switzerland's State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) said that they had not agreed to the request for Denmark in line with neutrality and the War Material act. Earlier in April, SECO did not allow Germany to provide ammunition for the Gepard tank to Ukraine. However, the government is facing pressure to review its policy of not allowing countries to provide military equipments to Ukraine.

Councillor of States, Pirmin Bischof and Green Liberal parliamentary group leader, Tiana Moser have called for government's action and change in policy. Moser suggested that Switzerland is not exporting arms to Ukraine but these are military equipments that have been sold by the country to other nations, as per the SRF report. Meanwhile, some of the leaders also oppose the change in policy. Greens Party President Balthasar Glattli has raised opposition to change in policy and stressed that change in policy could pose danger to neutrality.

Switzerland opposes Germany's request to export ammunition to Ukraine amid war

Earlier in April, Switzerland opposed Germany's request to re-export Swiss-made ammunition to Ukraine. The Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) refused to accept Germany's decision to transfer ammunitions for the Gepard tank to Ukraine, SRF reported. SECO explained that the transfer of the specific ammunitions is not in line with the Swiss "neutrality" and war material legislation. Notably, the requirement to seek permission for re-export comes as countries purchasing weapons from Switzerland need to make a pre-declaration that they will not re-export war equipments without their authorisation. It is pertinent to mention here that ever since the Russian invasion of Ukraine began on February 24, EU nations have been supporting Kyiv with defence and humanitarian assistance.

Image: AP