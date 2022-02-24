Amid heightened tensions over the escalation of the Russian offensive against Ukraine, joining the chorus of other Indian Chief ministers, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin had also written to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday and informed that over 5,000 Tamilians have been trapped in the war-struck Ukraine. Urging the union government to expedite the process to evacuate Indian nationals, Tamil CM had pledged its support and cooperation.

In a statement issued by the Tamil Nadu government, they mentioned that they have launched 24x7 help desks and a State Nodal Officer has also been appointed to facilitate the evacuation. State Officials will further coordinate with the Government of India, families of trapped nationals and district administration.

This comes in as Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Maharashtra Chief Ministers have already approached the Prime Minister’s Office and Ministry of External Affairs to evacuate the citizens stuck in the crisis-hit nation.



To take cognizance of the developing situation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold an emergency meeting on February 24, Thursday with Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, NSA Ajit Doval, MEA S Jaishankar. The meeting will be focused on the evacuation process of Indian citizens amid the growing uncertainties.

Centre keeping track of developments in Ukraine

Earlier in the day, the Union government has announced that it is keeping a close watch on the developing situation. The Indian government is focussing on the safety and security of the Indians trapped in the crisis-hit nation.

To provide maximum support to them, the Ministry of External Affairs had expanded its control room in Delhi and has made it operational on a 24x7 basis. The Indian Embassy in Kyiv had issued a notification asking the students stuck in Ukraine to remain safe and return to their homes, hostels or accommodations. In view of the growing uncertainties, Indian citizens have been told to stay inside and avoid travelling.

The students who have been travelling to Kyiv, have been told to return to their respective cities, especially western bordering countries. They have been told to stay away from the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, since its facing heavy military action.

Russia commences full-blown offensive against Ukraine

The Russian attack in Ukraine's separatist region Donbas commenced after Russian President Vladimir Putin in an unanticipated TV announcement declared the commencement of ‘special military operations' in Ukraine’s breakaway regions Luhansk and Donetsk on Thursday. Delivering an emergency address, Putin said the operation has been launched to demilitarize the country.

Post Vladimir Putin’s announcement, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky declared the imposition of 'Martial law' across the country and asked the citizens to remain at home and stay calm. Russia had bombed several cities in Ukraine including the capital Kyiv and Kharkiv. As per the latest information, around 40 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed in the attacks by Russian troops.



Image: PTI/ Republic World