Amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, Mark Milley, top US General and Chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff made a "secret visit" to an undisclosed airfield last week near the Ukrainian border, CNN reported, citing a senior Pentagon official. As per the report, Milley visited the facility, learned about the weapons transfer operation, and met with troops. Although the location of the base was not specified, the airfield is said to have been turned into a major hub for the shipment of North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) weaponry into Ukraine.

The report further stated that the Russian military has not yet targeted the shipments, but there are fears that this will happen in the future. The US European Command (EUCOM) is in charge of managing the weapons deliveries and is collaborating with other countries, particularly the United Kingdom, to ensure that support for Ukrainians is coordinated, CNN reported, citing a source. The Biden administration has already sent around $240 million of its promised $350 million in additional military supplies to Ukraine. In addition, the European Union (EU) has pledged roughly 500 million euros for its own military assistance programme.

14 counties provided security support to Ukraine

Ukraine has received 17,000 anti-tank missiles and 2,000 stinger anti-aircraft missiles from the United States and other NATO allies. According to the CNN report, at least 14 countries have provided security support to Ukraine since Russia's invasion began, some of which had never sent such large amounts of equipment before.

Stinger man-portable air defence systems, Javelin anti-tank missiles, Turkish Bayraktar drones, howitzers, armoured vehicles, protective equipment, small arms and ammunition, have all been shipped to Ukraine by the US and NATO, as per Sputnik.

Russia accuses US, UK of tuning Poland into 'logistical hub' for weapons supply

It should be mentioned here that Kyiv has received hundreds of millions of dollars in cash in addition to weapons, and has begun recruiting a "foreign legion" of professional mercenaries, reportedly offering up to $2,000 per day or $60,000 per month for their services.

According to Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, about 20,000 persons have expressed their interest. Meanwhile, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service has accused the United States and the United Kingdom of turning Poland into a "logistical hub for supplying weapons and smuggling fighters to Ukraine."

(Image: AP)