Transnistria Bombing: Russia-backed State Claims 'traces Of Attacks Lead To Ukraine'

The head of the breakaway Moldavian region of Transnistria has accused Ukraine of the recent explosions at a government building. On Monday, several unknown attackers fired hand grenades at the building of the Transnistria Ministry of State Security in the capital Tiraspol.

A day later, two separate explosions sabotaged Soviet-era radio masts in village of Maiac. On Tuesday, Head of State Vadym Krasnosilsky spoke about the same stressing that “traces of terrorist attacks are leading to Ukraine."

“As the first findings of urgent operational and investigative measures have shown, traces of these attacks are leading to Ukraine. After the start of hostilities in Ukraine, Transnistria maintained neutrality and openly stated that we are not aggressors, that Transnistria did not plan attack on our neighbors… I assume that those who organized this attack aim to involve Transnistria in the conflict,” Krasnosilsky said.

It is pertinent to note that Transnistria is controlled by Russia backed separatists since 1992. In the region, which stretches between the Dniester river and Moldova’s border with Ukraine, the number of Ukrainian and Russians overhaul the Moldovian population.

Meanwhile, Krasnosilsky asked the Zelenskyy administration to further investigate the movement of combat groups and the "commission of terrorist acts".

No plans to blockade Transnistria: Maia Sandu

President of Moldova, Maia Sandu, emphasised that they have no plans to blockade Transnistria, and she urged residents to remain calm. Sandu also urged the media, leaders and politicians to refrain from making controversial statements. She then recalled that on April 25, in the afternoon, there were explosions in the building of Tiraspol’s "Ministry of State Security". Tiraspol is the capital of Transnistria. The next day on April 26, the TV transmission tower was bombed.

In the meanwhile, Dmitry Peskov, who is the Press Secretary for the Kremlin claimed that Russia is concerned about the incident in Transnistria and that the situation in the region is being constantly observed. During a press conference, Peskov was asked whether Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with Moldovan President Maia Sandu, to which he responded by saying that no such plans exist at the moment and that they are keeping a close eye on the situation, according to Interfax.

