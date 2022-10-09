In a scathing attack against POTUS Joe Biden, ex-US President Donald Trump said that the war in Ukraine was caused due to his adversary's "taunting" Russia's President Vladimir Putin with what he described "dumb" rhetoric. Biden "almost forced" Putin to invade Ukraine, Trump claimed in an interview with Real America's Voice, a right-wing network, according to Newsweek. Trump stated that Biden bulldozed Russians into war with Kyiv by instigating Russia's authoritarian leader to launch the botched invasion of Ukraine on February 24.

"They [Biden adminsitration] actually taunted him [Putin]," said Trump. "If you really look at it, our country [US] then our so-called leadership [Joe Biden] taunted Putin," he alleged. "I would listen, I would say, you know, they're almost forcing him to go in with what they're saying. The rhetoric was so dumb," said the former US commander-in-chief.

Trump alleges war would've never happened if he was president

While Trump held US President Joe Biden accountable for the Russian invasion of Ukraine, he did not back his claims with any evidence except that Biden hurled provocative statements that encouraged the Russian President to order what he calls a "special military operation." Earlier, Trump had stated that the war between Russia and Ukraine would never have happened if he was the President and was elected for the second term. Trump wrote on Truth Social that Putin's nuclear threats must be taken seriously. "President Putin of Russia is now threatening the use of Nuclear Weapons, saying ‘It is not a bluff.' The Ukrainian conflict should never have happened, and would not have happened if I were President. But as I have made very clear for quite some time, this could now end up being World War III."

This was rebuffed by Trump's then National Security Advisor John Bolton who told Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami that if Donald Trump was still President of the US, Russian troops would have already invaded Kyiv back then. "He was more concerned about finding Hillary Clinton's computer server, he was more concerned about the allegations Joe Biden's son was making money of the Ukrainians, and as stands the conspiracy theories, Trump had really damaged US-Ukraine relations and had he been re-elected, Putin would have seen the opportunity right there to fracture NATO," Bolton told Republic in a TV interview.