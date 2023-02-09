TrUMP Drone: Did Russia Name A Drone After Former US President Donald Trump?

Russian engineers have developed a new drone and managed to coincidently name it after former US President Donald Trump. A Russian military industry told Sputnik, that the engineers have developed a new drone capable of delivering up to 250 kilograms of “useful cargo”, to a distance of up to 60km. The drone is called ‘Transport Aviation Multifunctional Platform’ and its Russian acronym is ‘TrUMP’, Sputnik reported. As per the reports, the done has a cruising speed of 195 km per hour and a flight ceiling of a whopping 3,000 meters. The drone is developed to drop loads via parachute to help Russian forces in the warzone.

According to Sputnik, the drone can be also used for civilian purposes, the drone can even be used as an “agricultural sprayer”. The Russian developers intend to operate this drone in treacherous weather conditions, that are considered too dangerous for manned aircraft. While the peculiar name of the drone has attracted many eyeballs, it is yet to be clarified if the name has anything to do with the twice-impeached former US President, Donald Trump.

The drone comes with an onboard rescue system

Another interesting aspect of the "TrUMP" is that it has an onboard rescue system to minimize damages in case of an accident. Sputnik also reported that the large drone will consist of a modular design, that includes replaceable wings. "The multifunctional transport aviation platform, or simply TRAMP, is an aircraft-type drone of a classic layout. It is designed to deliver and drop cargo weighing up to 250 kilograms at a distance of more than 600 kilometres, as well as to perform tasks dangerous for manned aircraft in adverse weather conditions at a minimal cost,", a Russian rep. asserted, as per the reports from the Russian news outlet, RIA Novosti. The new Russian developments are coming in the midst of the raging Russia-Ukraine war. The Russian bloc is also eying at how the West is intensifying its support towards Ukraine.