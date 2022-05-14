Trump Slams Biden Govt Over $40 Bn Military Assistance To Ukraine From US Taxpayers' Money

Former US President Donald Trump on Friday, May 13, criticized the Biden administration's $40 billion military and humanitarian funding for Ukraine. He also lambasted the Democrats for advancing a legislation to flow more aid into Ukraine from American taxpayers money. “The Democrats are sending another $40 billion to Ukraine, yet America’s parents are struggling to even feed their children,” Trump said in a statement via Save America PAC. The ex-POTUS called the scarcity of baby formula in the US “a national disgrace.”

“It is unthinkable that in the year 2022, American families are unable to get baby formulas for their children,” Trump said, condemning the Democratic Party for allocating billions of dollars into the Ukraine war. “Families whose children have serious allergies and require ‘elemental’ formula are in even more desperate and dire straits,” he added.

$40 billion taxpayers' money in aid for Ukraine

Biden administration, earlier this week, passed nearly $40 billion in aid for Ukraine, that includes an estimated $8.7 billion for an Economic Support Fund, $6 billion in security assistance and $900 million in support services for refugees fleeing the war. The package was passed with 368-57, and with majority of Republicans approval. Nearly 57 Republicans voted against it. A deal was struck between Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) for the aid package to pass and Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) had also blocked the chamber to pass the package “quickly.”

Some lawmakers also voiced concerns regarding the national baby formula shortage. “The cost of it has certainly gone up and the availability has kind of forced us online,” Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.), told The Hill. Biden administration quickly approved the $40 billion package and Congress passed the aid to keep the military aid flowing into Kyiv. Every 'no' vote had come from the Republicans. "This bill will protect democracy, limit Russian aggression, and strengthen our own national security, while, most importantly, supporting Ukraine," Democratic Representative Rosa DeLauro, who chairs the House Appropriations Committee, said of the package.

Some of the Republicans opposed the bill, and derided the Democrats for sending too much of US taxpayer dollars to Ukraine. Oksana Markarova, Ukraine's ambassador to the United States, had appealed for help from the United States. "It was a very heartfelt and easy to understand message: Their people are dying, they're running out of supplies and ammunition. They need our help quickly. Thank you for all our help. Please. Speed it up," Democratic Senator Dick Durbin reportedly said.