Trump Unleashes Attack On Biden, Calls Him 'too Weak, Too Disrespected' Over Ukraine Aid

As the US has been one of the huge supporters of Ukraine in terms of military aid, former US President Donald Trump said that if he were elected as president then he would ask Europe to reimburse the United States for the cost of refilling US stockpiles sent to Ukraine. In a bid to win the presidential elections in 2024, Trump has been using the Russia-Ukraine conflict extensively and even claimed to "end the war".

"I will ask Europe to reimburse us for the cost of rebuilding the stockpiles sent to Ukraine, which they should be doing now but Joe Biden is too weak and too disrespected to even ask," Trump said while addressing the election campaign video, Sputnik reported.

Trump further highlighted that Europe disbursed just a tiny fraction of the amount the United States has spent assisting Ukraine. This video by the former US president comes after Lockheed Martin's President and CEO James Taiclet said the United States plans to give $44 billion of congressionally approved funding to refill US stockpiles of military assistance sent to Ukraine.

Trump targets Biden over controversial cluster munition

Recently, former US President Donald Trump lambasted the Biden administration for providing the controversial cluster munition to Ukraine on July 16. While criticising the decision, he claimed that if he is elected as the leader in the 2024 bid, he would instead work towards brokering peace between Russia and Ukraine.

Notably, this is not the first time that Trump has made such statements. Earlier, Trump claimed that he would end Russia’s war on Ukraine within 24 hours. Trump said that he would use his established relationship with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the ongoing conflict.

While criticising the current decisions taken by the Biden administration, Trump said, "Twenty-nine months later, the arsenals are empty, the stockpiles are bare, the Treasury is drained, the ranks are being hollowed out, our country has been totally humiliated, and we have a corrupt, compromised president, crooked Joe Biden, who is dragging us into World War III."

In his recent campaign video, Trump said, "Given the current state of affairs, it would be “completely unhinged” to consider allowing Ukraine to join NATO". Further, he vowed to re-implement “America-first” foreign policies, including an emphasis on “peace and stability.”