Turkey Backs Peace Talks With Russia, Signs Pact For Reconstruction Of War-hit Ukraine

Ukraine on Thursday signed a memorandum with Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for the reconstruction efforts of Ukrainian infrastructure damaged by the ongoing military operation launched by Russia. The deal was inked following the trilateral meeting in Lviv, in western Ukraine that included Zelenskyy, Erdogan and UN Secretary-General António Guterres. Turkish Trade Minister Mehmet Mus and Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov signed the agreement following the three-way dialogue among the leaders.

"The agreement provides for the participation of the Turkish side in the reconstruction process of Ukraine," the Ukrainian Infrastructure Ministry said in a statement.

"Turkish business and government structures will be able to develop specific reconstruction projects, as well as provide consulting and technical assistance," it continued.

Ukraine to form working group to attract Turkish investments

According to the Ukrainian administration, a working group will be formed to attract Turkish investments, and develop specific projects for cooperation that would boost Kyiv's war-ravaged economy. Zelesnkyy also appealed to the United Nations to ensure the security of Europe’s biggest nuclear power plant controlled by Russian forces, exchange prisoners of war (POWs) and arrange for a visit from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) delegation as the three held discussions for nearly 40 minutes.

Turkey's president Erdogan, who has assumed a neutral stance between the two combatants, and had attempted to broker talks between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul, later announced that he will follow up with Russian President Vladimir Putin. He added that matters discussed with Zelenskyy would require the Kremlin's agreement.

"Turkey is willing to act as mediator and facilitator," said Erdogan at the briefing, adding that he remains "convinced that the war will end at the negotiating table.”

It was the first high visit of the Turkish leader to Ukraine as fierce fighting and shelling at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear facility continue to pose a threat to the safety and security of the region. Zelenskyy, on his official Telegram channel, accused Russia of ensuing a “deliberate terror” by launching missiles at the nuclear power plant which he said can have “global catastrophic consequences for the whole world." Meanwhile, Russia on Wednesday urged the mission of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to visit the heavily shelled Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) "as soon as possible," saying that the international atomic agency was being played in the hands of the Kyiv regime and its Western sponsors.