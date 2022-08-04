Turkey Maintains Russia-Ukraine Grain Deal Could Lead To 'comprehensive Cease-fire'

Echoing former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder's statement on the possibility of a Russia-Ukraine truce, Turkey's foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Thursday, August 4, maintained that the grain export deal signed between the two warring nations in Istanbul under the Black Sea Grain Initiative might end in a "comprehensive cease-fire" on both sides.

Although, Ankara's minister affirmed that despite inking a very 'sustainable' 120-day grain deal between Russia and Ukraine, the hostilities are ripe between the two countries as invading Russian soldiers advance deeper with their offensive into Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's hometown Kryvyi Rih.

Delivering a speech alongside his Malaysian counterpart Saifuddin Abdullah in Kuala Lumpur to reaffirm cooperation with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) country under Turkey's 2019 Asia Anew Initiative, Cavusoglu indicated prospects of 'favourable outcomes' during the course of the war. Negotiations to the grain deal may be extended if there are no objections made prior to the ending of the agreement, he confirmed. This could lay the groundwork for truce talks and a potential ceasefire in the conflict-ridden territories.

Russia-Ukraine 'still fragile' as offensive continues: Ankara

Not offering certainty, Türkiye’s foreign minister, though, reiterated that the situation between Russia and Ukraine still remains fragile as troops on both sides are still launching a military offensive. Should talks on the grain agreement go smoothly, Ankara expects to progress on a ceasefire accord and further renewal of the grain deal as the expiry date falls just four months from now.

"It [deal] has to be a sustainable one. The duration of this agreement is four months and so the extension will be automatic if there are no objections made after three or four months, before the end of the duration of the current agreement," said Turkey's foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu at a presser in Malaysia.

Turkey has recently completed the inspection of the first cargo ship Razoni that sailed for the international market grain exports from Ukraine in Istanbul under the grain deal inked on July 22. It is expected to continue towards its destination of Lebanon. As a part of the Joint Coordination Center (JCC), a joint civilian inspection team of officials from Russia, Ukraine and the United Nations also participated in the clearance procedure as an initial “proof of concept” operation. The vessel has been loaded with 26,000 tons of corn bound for Tripoli.

While the United States hailed the initiative from both Ukraine and Russia side, US Secretary of State still warned that Russia "must meet its commitments, including by facilitating unimpeded exports of agricultural products from Black Sea ports."

This satellite photo provided by Planet Labs PBC shows the Sierra Leone-flagged cargo ship Razoni, center with white masts, docked at the port in Odesa, Ukraine. Credit: Associated Press

Former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder, a steadfast ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, had also resonated with Ankara's sentiments, stating that the Ukraine and Russia talks to unblock grain exports sea lanes may pave way for a possible ceasefire. “The good news is that the Kremlin wants a negotiated solution,” Schroeder told Stern weekly, and separately the RTL/ntv.

“A first success is the grain deal," he emphasised, cautiously adding that this may "expand to a ceasefire." On Wednesday, signalling that Ukraine may be seeking to come to the negotiation table with Russia, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged Chinese President Xi Jinping to use the political and economic leverage over Russia and help end the war in his country.

“I would like to talk directly [with Xi Jinping]," Zelenskyy told the South China Morning Post (SCMP) adding that he has had 'one conversation with [President] Xi Jinping that was a year ago." “Since the beginning of the large-scale aggression on February 24, we have asked officially for a conversation, but we [haven’t had] any conversation with China even though I believe that would be helpful," Ukraine's president stressed.

As China assumed the rotating presidency of the Security Council in August, Zelesnkyy asked Moscow's ally to act in favour of ending the conflict at the UNSC as it is one of five members to hold a veto. Zhang Jun, China's permanent representative to the United Nations, also affirmed that Beijing will focus on its mission of maintaining common security and fulfilling its due responsibilities. China has also proposed to hold a briefing on August 22 on the theme of 'Maintenance of international peace and security: promote common security through dialogue and cooperation.'