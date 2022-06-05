Turkey President Erdogan Claims 'panic Observed' In Europe Over Russia-Ukraine War

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday, June 5, said that they are "observing panic" in Europe over war between Russia and Ukraine. Erdogan stated that they are praying for a "prompt" exit from the critical period that they are currently facing, TASS reported. President Erdogan averred that Turkey for 11 years has been sucessfully coping with "illegal migration" from Syria. The statement of Erdogan came as the war between Russia and Ukraine crossed 100 days.

In his speech at the closing session of Justice and Development Party's Consultation and Assessment meeting on June 5, Erdogan said that Turkey will continue to take measures to ensure that "none of our citizens feel abandoned." Erdogan asserted that they will continue to work on their foreign policies with regard to Syria, Iraq, Libya, Karabakh, Balkans, according to the statement released by the Turkish President's office. He stressed that they have been able to make revolutions in democracy and freedom. However, he added that promises that have been given to Turkey over membership in the European Union membership have not been fulfilled. Erdogan underscored that Turkey has been making use of its "potential the most" while the world continues to face struggles with economic difficulties and security crisis.

"Abroad, we will continue to pursue our policies by always preserving our honourable stance wherever there is an oppressed person from Syria to Iraq, from Libya to Karabakh, from the Balkans to Africa, from the Black Sea to the Mediterranean," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

Turkish President speaks to Putin & Zelenskyy

Earlier on May 30, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy over the current situation in Ukraine. The call came just hours after Erdogan spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Erdogan informed Zelenskyy that Turkey is doing everything possible to ensure the continuation of talks between Ukraine and Russia, according to the statement released by the office of the Turkish President. He expressed willingness to host talks between Russia, Ukraine and United Nations in Istanbul. Both sides also discussed efforts to establish a safe corridor for Ukrainian agricultural products by sea. Erdogan also held a telephonic conversation with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on May 30. During the phone call, the two leaders discussed the ties between Turkey and Russia and regional issues, particularly the Russia-Ukraine war. Erdogan called for measures needed to reduce the impact of war and develop trust by restoring ground for peace between the two warring nations. The two leaders discussed issues of ensuring safe navigation in the Black and Azov seas and eliminating mine threats in their waters.

President @RTErdogan spoke by phone with President Vladimir Putin of Russia. pic.twitter.com/6A0Z9vmrCV — Presidency of the Republic of Türkiye (@trpresidency) May 30, 2022

Continued dialogue with 🇹🇷 President @RTErdogan. Discussed threats to food security posed by the aggressor & ways to unblock 🇺🇦 ports. Held discussions on cooperation in the security sphere. Unanimously agree on the need to restore peace. We appreciate 🇹🇷's help in this process. — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) May 30, 2022

