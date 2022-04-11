Turkey Suspects Conspiracy Behind Black Sea Mines Located Off Country's Coast: Reports

In a key development, Turkey on Monday claimed that mines discovered off the country's coast were placed in the Black Sea on purpose as a pretext for North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) minesweepers to be deployed to the region amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. In a meeting with the country's Central Decision and Executive Board (MKYK), Turkey's Defence Minister Hulusi Akar raised suspicion as to whether the mines were placed intentionally. "Maybe these mines were left within a plan for NATO minesweepers to enter the Black Sea," Hulusi Akar was quoted as saying by Hurriyet Daily News.

The Defence Minister further stated that the aim of this type of initiative could be to persuade Ankara to enable NATO warships to access the Black Sea through the Turkish Straits. However, he also reaffirmed Ankara's commitment to the Montreux Convention, which empowers Turkey to control marine commerce through the straits during times of conflict. Ever since Russia's military offensive in Ukraine began on February 24, Turkish forces have discovered and defused at least three mines. As per reports, many more of these explosives could still be drifting in the Black Sea.

"No idea who planted mines in the Black Sea:' Turkey's Defence Min

Turkey's Defence Minister Akar stated that his administration has no idea who planted mines in the Black Sea. "They are Russian-made and the investigation is underway to ascertain which country planted them. There are reports that there are around 400 mines. We spoke with Bulgarian and Romanian officials and they are also carrying out surveillance," he was quoted as saying by Hurriyet Daily News. The minister further stated that these mines generally lock themselves when they break free from the rope, however, such a system was not found in the mines destroyed by the Turkish troops.

Russia-Ukraine war

It is pertinent to mention here that the brutal war between Russia and Ukraine continues to escalate and it entered its day 47th on Monday. As per the United Nations, as many as 1,793 people have lost their lives and 2,439 others were injured since the onset of the war on February 24. According to the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), the war casualty is feared to be higher as reports are still being verified. The case applies to regions like Mariupol in the Donetsk region, Izium in the Kharkiv region, Popasna in the Luhansk region and Borodianka in Ukraine’s capital Kyiv.

Image: AP/Shutterstock