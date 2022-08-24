Turkey Urges Russia To Return Crimea To Ukraine, Terms Its 2014 Annexation 'illegitimate'

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that Ankara supports Ukraine's territorial integrity and does not support the illegal annexation of Crimea. In his virtual address at the Crimea Platform Summit, Erdogan called for the return of Crimea to Ukraine and added that it is an "inseparable part" of the country. He stressed that Turkey does not recognise the annexation of Crimea and termed the action "illegitimate and illegal."

"The return of Crimea to Ukraine, of which it is an inseparable part, is essentially a requirement under international law," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in his virtual address. "Turkey does not recognise the annexation of Crimea and that this step is illegitimate and illegal. This is a principled stance that has not only legal but also moral foundations," he added.

Erdogan termed protecting Ukraine's territorial integrity, sovereignty and political unity "critical" for regional and global security and stability. He further stated that ensuring the security and well-being of Crimean-Tatar citizens remains among the priorities of Turkey. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan emphasised that Crimean Tatar citizens were closely monitoring the situation in Crimea, according to the statement released by Turkey's Directorate of Communications. He stressed that Crimean Tatars have experienced pain throughout history and added that Turkey will continue to support the Ukrainian government and the Crimean Tatars.

Erdogan reiterates support for territorial integrity of Ukraine

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reiterated his support for the territorial integrity of Ukraine, including Crimea. In his address, Erdogan also called for a "swift return to peace" in the region. He also recalled his visit to Lviv where he had showcased this stance. He stated that Turkey will continue to make efforts for facilitation and mediation for ensuring peace. He also expressed hope for the release of the Majlis of the Crimean Tatar People, Narimal Celel and his friends who have been imprisoned after participating in the Crimea Platform's first summit in Kyiv in 2021.

"I want to reiterate our support for the territorial integrity of Ukraine, including Crimea, and our desire for a swift return to peace in our region," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

Zelenskyy pledges to reclaim all parts of Ukraine

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has pledged to reclaim all parts of the country, including Crimea. He emphasised that Crimea was and will always remain part of Ukraine. In his address at the Second Crimea Online Summit, Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine is concerned about the security of Crimea, according to the statement released on the Ukraine's Presidential website. He even quoted the letter of Nariman Dzhelyal and said, "It began with Crimea, and it will end with Crimea." He further said, "Crimea was and is Ukraine, and after deoccupation, along with our entire state, it will become part of the European Union. I am sure of that. The passport of a citizen of Ukraine will also be the passport of the European Union."

