Turkey's Erdogan Offers Zelenskyy To Organise In-person Meeting With Vladimir Putin

As the ongoing war between Moscow and Kyiv continues unabated, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has offered his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy to organise his meeting with the Russian President in Istanbul. According to reports, the Turkish leader made the offer on Thursday, August 18, during his visit to Ukraine's Lviv where he held talks with the embattled President. Apart from the Turkish President, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also visited the war-torn country and held a trilateral meeting along with Erdogan and Zelenskyy.

Erdogan stated that the discussion revolved around the war in Ukraine which has been going on for around six months now. "We discussed all aspects of our bilateral relations with Zelenskyy. I reiterated that our solidarity and support for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine will continue. Just as I told Russian President Vladimir Putin during my visit to Sochi on August 5, I reminded Zelenskyy that we can have a meeting between them," the Turkish President remarked, as per RIA Novosti. Erdogan further stated that he along with Guterres also discussed the export of the Ukrainian grain with President Zelenskyy.

Turkey to help in Ukraine's reconstruction plan

During his visit, the Turkish President also signed a memorandum with Ukraine for the reconstruction efforts of Kyiv's infrastructure destroyed during the Russian invasion. According to Ukrainian Infrastructure Ministry, the agreement provides for the participation of the Turkish side in the reconstruction process of Kyiv. Meanwhile, the Ukrainian government stated that a working group would be established to draw Turkish investment and create specific projects for collaboration that would help revive Ukraine's war-ravaged economy.

Erdogan likely to talk to Putin about Zaporizhzhia NPP

The Turkish President also stated that he would like to speak with Vladimir Putin about the current situation of Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP). Notably, Turkey has continued to serve as the primary mediator between the two warring sides since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24. Further, the transcontinental nation has also facilitated multiple rounds of peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine and laid the foundation for a historic grain agreement that would aid in reducing the immediate dangers of global food insecurity and hunger in weaker nations.

Image: AP