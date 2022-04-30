Twitter Employees Fear Mass Exodus Under Elon Musk, Confront CEO Parag Agrawal

Ever since Elon Musk acquired Twitter, people are uncertain about the direction of the microblogging site. It was reported that the employees of Twitter confronted the CEO Parag Agarwal and demanded answers on how managers planned to deal with an impending mass departure of the employees after Elon Musk takes control.

As per the reports of the Guardian, executives indicated at the internal town hall meeting that the business would track employee attrition on a daily basis but that it was too early to know how the Musk buyout would affect employee retention.

People familiar with the situation stated that Musk has pitched financiers on lowering board and executive compensation, although the exact cost reduction is unknown. It was also indicated that Musk will not make job-cut decisions until he takes control of Twitter.

Executives stated that the staff attrition rate did not change since Musk's interest in purchasing the company was announced. An employee asked CEO Agarwal about the high chance that many staff might lose their jobs once the deal is completed, to which Agrawal said that Twitter has always cared for its employees and will continue to do so, according to the Guardian.

Agrawal encourages employees

Agrawal encouraged employees to expect a change in the future under the new leadership and admitted that the company should have done better over the years. He stated that they could have done things better and differently and that he could have gone about things in a different way. Twitter co-founder and former CEO Jack Dorsey wrote on the platform on Friday claiming that the company has always attempted to do the best given the facts and that every choice the company took was ultimately his.

I have tried taking a break from Twitter recently, but I must say: the company has always tried to do its best given the information it had. Every decision we made was ultimately my responsibility*. In the cases we were wrong or went too far, we admitted it and worked to correct. — jack⚡️ (@jack) April 29, 2022

Elon Musk has repeatedly chastised Twitter's content moderation processes

Recently, Twitter's chief lawyer, Vijaya Gadde was said to have sobbed at a virtual conference with the company's legal and policy teams on Monday, expressing her concerns about the company's direction. Tesla and Space X CEO Elon Musk, who completed the deal to buy Twitter, has repeatedly chastised Twitter's content moderation processes and a key executive in charge of setting speech and safety policy.

Image: @paraga/Twitter/ Shutterstock/ AP