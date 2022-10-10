UAE President Set To Meet Putin In Russia After OPEC+ Announcement On Oil Production Cuts

United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan is scheduled to travel to Russia to hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday, October 11, according to a report by UAE’s state-owned news agency WAM. A statement by UAE’s ministry revealed that Mohamed “will discuss with President Putin the friendly relations between the UAE and Russia along with a number of regional and international issues and developments of common interest.”

This visit also comes at a time when Russia has launched multiple strikes on Ukraine, killing at least 11 in Kyiv. World leaders and organizations such as the UN and EU have condemned Russia for its 'brutal' attacks on Ukraine.

The Arab leader’s visit also comes days after The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) decided to sharply cut oil production by 2 million barrels per day, which is the deepest drop in oil production since the COVID-19 pandemic, according to CNN. This sparked criticism from the United States, which said in an official statement that President Joe Biden “is disappointed by the shortsighted decision by OPEC+ to cut production quotas while the global economy is dealing with the continued negative impact of Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.”

“At a time when maintaining a global supply of energy is of paramount importance, this decision will have the most negative impact on lower- and middle-income countries that are already reeling from elevated energy prices,” said national security adviser Jake Sullivan and National Economic Council Director Brian Deese in the statement, adding that the Biden administration will “consult with Congress on additional tools and authorities to reduce OPEC’s control over energy prices.”

Russia-UAE ties

Earlier this year in March, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who is the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, discussed Russia-UAE ties, the war in Ukraine and the need to keep the energy market steady, with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Mohamed, in a telephonic conversation with Putin, emphasized the importance of finding a peaceful solution to the Russia-Ukraine conflict “in a way that maintains the interests and national security of all parties,” WAM reported on March 1. The Arab leader further said that the UAE will continue “its coordinations with the concerned parties in order to help find a sustainable political solution to the ongoing crisis.”