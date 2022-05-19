UK Announces Sanctions On Russian Airlines, Prevents Them From Selling Landing Slots

In response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the United Kingdom government on Thursday, May 19, announced sanctions against major Russian airlines. The new sanctions will stop the airlines from earning on landing slots at the UK airports estimated to be up to £50 million (₹4,83,91,70,451). The airlines that have been targeted in the latest sanctions include Russian state-owned Aeroflot, Ural Airlines and Rossiya Airlines.

According to the statement released by the UK's Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office and Department for Transport, the Aeroflot, Ural Airlines and Rossiya Airlines will no longer be able to sell their unused, lucrative3 landing slots at Britain airports. The UK government in the statement said that these sanctions have been announced to ensure that Russia cannot benefit from the UK's aviation and transport industries. UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has asserted that Britain will continue to target the Russian economy until the time Russia continues its military offensive in Ukraine. She stated that the UK has already closed the airspace to Russian airlines and these airlines will not be able to cash in their expensive landing slots at airports in Britain.

"Today we’re making sure they can’t cash in their lucrative landing slots at our airports. Every economic sanction reinforces our clear message to Putin, we will not stop until Ukraine prevails," Liz Truss announced in a statement.

🔴 NEW SANCTIONS 🔴



Russian airlines banned from cashing in on their UK landing slots – worth up to £50 million.



Sector by sector we are tightening the vice on Putin’s regime. — Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (@FCDOGovUK) May 19, 2022

UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps highlighted that the UK is one of the first nations to announce sanctions against Russian President Vladimir Putin and his allies. He said that the latest actions that have been taken against Aeroflot, Rossiya and Ural Airlines will prevent them from using expensive landing slots at UK airports and selling the slots and cashing in on up to £50 million (₹4,83,91,70,451). It is to mention here that ever since the Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24, Britain has been imposing sanctions against Moscow and offering financial, economic and humanitarian assistance to Kyiv.

UK PM Boris Johnson holds talks with Ukrainian President

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson held a telephonic conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Johnson reaffirmed Britain's support for the Ukrainian people, particularly the defenders of Mariupol. Johnson informed Zelenskyy of the UK's defence assistance, which includes long-range artillery, shore-to-ship missiles, and unmanned drones. He also stated that it is part of the UK's additional £1.3 billion (₹1,26,02,70,31,000) military aid package for Ukraine. During the telephonic conversation, the two leaders discussed how to mitigate the global economic damage caused by Russia's blockade of Black Sea ports. During the talks, Zelenskyy briefed Johnson about the hostilities and the operation to rescue the service personnel from Azovstal.

Had a phone conversation with @BorisJohnson. Informed about the course of hostilities and the operation to rescue the military from Azovstal. Discussed defense support, ways to export agricultural products from Ukraine and import fuel to Ukraine. — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) May 19, 2022

Reaffirmed British solidarity with the Ukrainian people to my friend @ZelenskyyUa this morning, particularly for the brave defenders of Mariupol.



The President and I had a wide ranging discussion ⬇️ 1/4 — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) May 19, 2022

Image: AP/Shutterstock