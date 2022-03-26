UK Announces To Fund Ukraine With 2mn Pounds In Vital Food Supplies Amid Russian Invasion

As the Russian invasion of Ukraine has completed one month, the United Kingdom said that over 12 million people in Ukraine need humanitarian aid, adding that the numbers could be much higher. In a statement on Saturday, the United Kingdom informed that it will provide Kyiv with essential food supplies worth 2 million pounds.

"The UK is set to provide £2 million in vital food supplies for areas of Ukraine encircled by Russian forces, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss confirmed today," the statement read.

Meanwhile, Truss stated that in a bid to assist Ukraine in the face of war, "warehouses in Poland and Slovakia are being readied to supply these goods to the government of Ukraine from early next week. Around 25 truckloads will then be transported by road and rail to the local Ukrainian communities in greatest need."

Speaking about the UK donation to Ukraine, Truss said that the supply of food and other key materials will help support the Ukrainian people in the face of Russia’s barbaric invasion. "Our teams are working day and night with our Polish and Slovakian friends and the government of Ukraine to ensure those at most risk get the essential supplies they so badly need," she stressed.

UK working with allies to ensure Ukraine get the assistance

As the Russian aggression in Ukraine continues to escalate, the worst-hit region has been the eastern port of Mariupol, a city of 400,000 under siege since the war began. Tens of thousands of people are still believed to be stranded in the city with no access to food, power, or heating, as per the sources. The war-hit country has survived on the assistance that has been provided by the West to the Ukrainians.

Meanwhile, "The need on the ground in Ukraine is clear, with so many people in encircled areas trapped in basements without access to food or water," Alice Hooper, the British Foreign Office's Humanitarian Adviser, said in a statement. "We are working with partners at the borders to ensure these vital UK supplies reach the places they are needed most as quickly as possible." the statement added.

(Image: AP)