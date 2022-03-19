With the ongoing war between Moscow and Kyiv continuing for the 24th consecutive day, the UK Defence Intelligence in their latest update claimed that Kremlin has failed to succeed in its original objectives. According to the Defence Intelligence update, Kremlin has been stunned by the "scale and ferocity" of the resistance put forth by Ukrainians in defending their homeland's sovereignty against Russia. UK Defence Ministry further added that troops of Russia have been forced to change their "operational approach."

"The Kremlin has so far failed to achieve its original objectives. It has been surprised by the scale and ferocity of Ukrainian Resistance," reads an excerpt from the statement released by the UK Defence Intelligence.

UK claims Russian troops using 'strategy of attrition' approach

According to the UK Defence Ministry, the Russian side has been now using a "strategy of attrition" in the ongoing military offensive on Ukraine. The Ministry further added that the Russian soldiers involved in the offensive will possibly use indiscriminate firepower which will lead to an increase in civilian casualties and destruction of Ukrainian infrastructure. Furthermore, the shelling will result in further escalating the humanitarian crisis. According to the UK Defence Intelligence update released on Twitter, Russian President Vladimir Putin has enforced control over local media in Moscow. It went on to inform that Kremlin is attempting to gain control over the narrative.

The statement of the UK Defence Intelligence shared on Twitter read, "The Kremlin is attempting to control the narrative, detract from operational problems and obscure high Russian casualty numbers from the Russian people."

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 19 March 2022



Find out more about the UK government's response: https://t.co/iXd9G8IiA0



🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/6fYJwelqMP — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) March 19, 2022

Ukraine claims 14400 Russian soldiers lost their lives in war

The Ukrainian Defence Ministry on Saturday, 19 March, claimed that around 14,400 Russian troops have been killed in the attack ever since the onset of the invasion back on February 24. Ukraine has destroyed 1470 combat armoured machines, 213 artillery pieces, 466 tanks, 115 helicopters, 95 aircraft, 44 anti-aircraft warfare systems of Russia. According to Ukrainian Defence Ministry, Russia has lost 914 vehicles, 11 special equipments, 17 unmanned aerial vehicles, 60 fuel tanks. Meanwhile, the Ukrainian Defence Ministry shared pictures of equipments of Russia that have been destroyed in Kyiv.

❗️Загальні бойові втрати противника з 24.02 по 19.03 / The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 19.03 ➡️ https://t.co/RJg4hg4BUy pic.twitter.com/802qCc8l7d — Defence of Ukraine (@DefenceU) March 19, 2022

#stoprussia #народна_війна



Знищена російська техніка у Київській області.



🔥 Також Збройні Сили України підсилились ЗРК "Стріла-10". pic.twitter.com/gJlp81wq1m — Defence of Ukraine (@DefenceU) March 19, 2022

Image: AP