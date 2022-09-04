UK Claims Russian Troops Suffering From 'morale, Discipline' Problems Due To Payment Issue

While Russia forces in Ukraine are combating exhaustion and significant fatalities, they are also experiencing "morale and discipline issues", according to the latest intelligence update. The UK MoD said that payment continues to be a major source of dissatisfaction for Russian troops, and there is a strong probability that "sizeable combat bonuses" are not being paid.

UK MoD said in its latest update on Russia-Ukraine war, "Russian forces continue to suffer from morale and discipline issues in Ukraine. In addition to combat fatigue and high casualties, one of the main grievances from deployed Russian soldiers probably continues to be problems with their pay."

The report further added, "In the Russian military, troops’ income consists of a modest core salary, augmented by a complex variety of bonuses and allowances. In Ukraine, there has highly likely been significant problems with sizeable combat bonuses not being paid."

According to the report, at least some "outright corruption" among commanders, as well as an "inefficient military bureaucracy," was likely involved. The UK ministry further added that the Russian military has consistently failed to provide basic entitlements to troops deployed in Ukraine, such as appropriate uniform, arms, and rations, as well as pay.

Russia-Ukraine war

Ukraine's counteroffensive to retake Kherson, Russia's first major city, continues with its forces attacking command positions and Moscow's troops retaliating with a ground assault to halt the operation. Natalia Humeniuk, the spokesperson for Ukraine's southern command, stated that Ukrainian troops destroyed munitions stores and pontoon bridges to impede the movement of Russian reserves.

According to local media reports, gunfire was reported near Kherson's city centre. On the other hand, Moscow has refuted reports of Ukrainian military advances, claiming that its soldiers routed Kyiv's army. The Ukrainian army is providing scant information about the status of its counteroffensive in the Kherson region, which began earlier this week.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's general command stated on September 2 that Russian soldiers shelled dozens of cities and towns, including Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, and the Donetsk area in the east. More than seven million people have left Ukraine since Russia's February invasion, hundreds have been killed, and cities have been reduced to ruin in what Kyiv and the West call Russia's "unprovoked campaign of aggression."

