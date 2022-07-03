UK Condemns Russia's 'exploitation' Of Captives After Britons Charged As 'mercenaries'

The UK has denounced Russia’s “exploitation” of prisoners of war and civilians for political reasons after Moscow forces captured two more Britons and charged them with being “mercenaries” in Ukraine. 22-year-old Dylan Healy and military volunteer Andrew Hill were charged with carrying out “mercenary activities” by the pro-Russia authorities in Donetsk, according to Russian news agency TASS. The report also stated that both men were not cooperating with the investigators.

In a statement to news outlets, UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) stated that it has raised its concerns regarding Healy and Hill’s detention with Russia and is closely monitoring the developments. As per The Independent, the British Foreign Office said that it is maintaining “constant contact” with the Ukrainian government on the cases regarding both British nationals and are “fully supportive” of Ukraine.

“We condemn the exploitation of prisoners of war and civilians for political purposes and have raised this with Russia,” the Foreign Office said on July 2.

It added, “We are in constant contact with the government of Ukraine on their cases and are fully supportive of Ukraine in its efforts to get them released.”

Britons could face death penalty

The charges imposed on Britons indicate that they could face the death penalty as Russia categorically denied protection under Geneva Conventions to other foreign nationals captured by Moscow’s forces in four months of the Moscow-Kyiv war. Last month, two Britons and a Moroccan man were sentenced to death on similar charges by authorities in the Donetsk region. Even though no date was set for the sentences to be carried out, two of those men are challenging the verdict. The UK, the European Union and the rest of the West have been pressuring Russia to not carry out the death sentences handed out to Shaun Pinner and Aiden Aslin.

Meanwhile, a ‘law enforcement’ source told TASS: ‘Criminal cases have been initiated and charges were presented for [acting as mercenaries] against British citizens Dylan Healy and Andrew Hill, currently in detention in DPR."

"Investigation operations are underway as the investigators look for evidence of the crimes committed by the British, because they do not want to testify and refuse to cooperate on their criminal cases."

