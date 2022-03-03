UK Couple Paint Their House Like Ukrainian Flag To Show Their Support For Ukraine

The entire world is in support of Ukraine amid the Russian invasion. A couple from the United Kingdom has demonstrated their support for war-torn Ukraine in a unique way by repainting their house in the colours of the Ukrainian flag.

On Sunday, the couple from Cambridge painted their house blue and yellow, which are the colours present in the Ukrainian flag. They claim that ever since they have painted the house with the colour of the Ukraine flag, the passersby have stopped to take photos.

Michael Platings, man who is a software engineer stated that they have friends in Ukraine and it isone of the few modest things that they could do. As per the reports of Mirror, he further said that they simply wanted to show their support and let Ukrainians know that they are with them. Michael spent his weekend painting the £400,000 house with the help of his neighbour putting the contents of two five-litre paint.

Rend's experience has broken her heart for Ukrainians

Rend Platings, wife of Michael, who is from Iraq stated that her brothers were conscripts in the Iran-Iraq war, which they did not want. She said that they were separated for a long time, and she had no idea if they were alive or dead. She also said that the more people think about war, the more horrifying it becomes. She continued by stating that her experience has broken her heart for Ukrainians who are facing assault in their home.

Rend further added that she doesn't want to even comprehend what people are going through over there and that she feels bad that she cannot do more to help. She also stated that they are just so brave, so remarkable, and have such strength of character and tenacity, in a good sense and it's really heartwarming and humbling. She further remarked that whenever she feels like whining, this reminds her that nothing compares to what the Ukrainians going through, according to Mirror.

Couple gets mixed feedback

While the majority of the people have been supportive of the new colour, the couple has gotten mixed feedback. Rend expressed herself by stating that the majority of people understand why the house has turned blue and yellow, but some people, especially the elderly, don't get it and appreciate it just for its unique colour saying, "that's nice and bright!!"

Image: @Rend Platings/Facebook