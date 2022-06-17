UK Defence Ministry Claims Scepticism About War 'strong' Among Russian Oligarchs & Elites

The UK Defence Ministry in the latest intelligence update about the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine said that Moscow's forces in the past 24 hours continue to try regaining momentum on the Popasna axis. In the daily assessment, the British intelligence has suggested that the "scepticism" about war has been strong among Russia's oligarchs and elites. It further claimed that around 15,000 Russian millionaires have been trying to leave the country.

"Scepticism about the war is likely also particularly strong amongst Russia’s business elite and oligarch community. Migration applications suggest that 15,000 Russian millionaires (in US dollars) are likely already attempting to leave the country," the UK Defence Ministry said in the latest intelligence update.

The Defence Ministry of the UK claimed that millionaires have been trying to leave Russia due to their opposition to the military offensive and in order to avoid the financial sanctions being imposed on Russia. According to the British Defence Ministry, Russian armed forces in Ukraine have been trying to encircle the Severodonetsk region from the south. In the daily assessment, the UK Defence Ministry also shared details regarding the situation in Russia. The UK Defence Ministry said, "In Russia, the war has accelerated the state’s long-term trajectory towards authoritarianism."

(6/6) Motivations highly likely include both personal opposition to the invasion and an intent to escape the financial impact of the sanctions imposed on Russia. Should this exodus continue, it will likely exacerbate the war’s long-term damage to Russia’s economy. — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) June 17, 2022

The British Ministry claimed that the Duma has begun the procedure to introduce a 20-year sentence for Russians who fight against the Russian federation. Furthermore, the Ministry added that the Russian government has started criminalising speaking against the Russian military offensive. The British Defence Ministry claimed, "The 'Freedom for Russia Legion', recruited from Russians, has almost certainly deployed in combat alongside the Ukrainian military." It said that some high-profile Russian officials have been sidelined after they started criticising Russia's action in Ukraine.

UK PM Boris Johnson speaks to Zelenskyy

On June 15, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson held talks with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. During the phone call, the two leaders discussed the situation in Ukraine and the defence requirements of the war-torn nation. Johnson said that the summit of G7 and NATO due to be held at the end of June will be an opportunity to showcase the unity of the West and resolve to support Ukraine. In the telephonic conversation, both leaders agreed on the importance of increased defence training, according to the statement released by the UK government. Boris Johnson and Volodymyr Zelenskyy talked about Russia's blockade of Ukrainian grain. The British PM expressed hope that there will be progress on the issue in the coming days.

I spoke to President @ZelenskyyUa this evening to reiterate the UK’s full support for Ukraine until its eventual victory.



The @G7 and @NATO summits later this month will be an opportunity to demonstrate the West’s unity and resolve to support Ukraine in the long-term. https://t.co/gXIThOLjqv — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) June 15, 2022

In constant contact with @BorisJohnson. Coordinated positions on the eve of important international events. Discussed the situation on the battlefield, Ukraine's defense needs and threats to food security. — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) June 15, 2022

