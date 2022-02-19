UK Embassy In Ukraine Temporarily Relocated, British Nationals Asked To Leave

In view of the ongoing buildup of Russian forces on Ukraine's border followed by the threat of Russian invasion on the country, the British embassy in Kyiv has been relocated to Western Ukraine's Lviv while the government has urged British nationals in Ukraine to leave the country till the commercial flights are still available.

A statement issued by UK's Foreign Office said, "Since January 2022, the build-up of Russian forces on Ukraine’s borders has increased the threat of military action. The British Embassy office in Kyiv is temporarily relocating. Embassy staff are operating from the British Embassy office in Lviv."

Any British Nationals still in Ukraine should leave now.



Citing that any Russian military actions in Ukraine will affect the British government's ability to provide consular assistance in Ukraine, the Ministry said that the British nationals should not expect increased consumer support and help in regard to the evacuation in the circumstances. Further addressing those who wish to remain in Ukraine, the ministry asked them to remain vigilant throughout their stay due to potential combat operations in the coming days while public demonstrations are presently being carried out across the country.

Notably, the US government had earlier also announced moving their embassy to Lviv in view of the ongoing conflict. In the statement issued by the White House, it said that the embassy will continue to engage with the Ukrainian government while it remains in the process of temporarily relocating its embassy operations in Ukraine from Kyiv to Lviv.

UK PM to call out for 'solidarity' from western leaders

Meanwhile, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson who will be attending the Munich Security Summit is likely to make an appeal to the Western leaders for coming together in solidarity in face of the Russian aggression resulting in a devastating conflict in Ukraine.

This came in the backdrop of the ongoing events in Ukraine which have gained momentum after the Russia-backed separatists have announced their plan to evacuate around 7 lakh people to Russia from the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR). Following this. speculations have also been raised regarding a possible invasion by Russian powers on Ukraine amid repetitive warnings from Western allies.

