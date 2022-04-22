UK Envoy Announces Return To Kyiv With Embassy Reopening Soon Amid Russia-Ukraine War

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday, April 22, announced that Britain Embassy in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv will reopen next week. The UK embassy in Kyiv had been temporarily closed after Russia initiated a military offensive in Ukraine. Since the Embassy's closure in Kyiv in February, a contingent of British staff remained in western Ukraine to provide humanitarian and other support to people. British Ambassador to Ukraine, Melinda Simmons also took to her official Twitter handle to announce about returning to Kyiv.

I'm heading back. Looking forward to working in Kyiv #Ukraine️ again. https://t.co/1lJRVqVQnR — Melinda Simmons (@MelSimmonsFCDO) April 22, 2022

Boris Johnson made the statement regarding reopening the embassy in Kyiv in response to UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss's tweet about reopening the embassy. According to Johnson, the UK has been able to reopen its embassy in Kyiv shows the courage of Ukrainians who continue to resist the Russian military offensive. He added, "Our commitment to Ukraine remains unflinching." UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss in a tweet stated that they have decided to reopen the British Embassy in Kyiv and Melinda Simmons will be soon returning to the city. Truss expressed gratitude to Melinda Simmons and the team of officials for their "hard work and resilience." According to UK's Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office, Boris Johnson announced the reopening of the embassy in Kyiv next week, based on the security situation.

Putin continues his brutal assault in the Donbas, but the fact we are able to reopen our embassy in Kyiv is a testament to the courage of Ukrainians successfully resisting Russian aggression.



Our commitment to Ukraine remains unflinching. https://t.co/S63gK0qdr5 — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) April 22, 2022

Liz Truss praises officials of Britain Embassy

UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss in the statement lauded the "fortitude and success" of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the people of Ukraine in resisting the armed forces of Russia, as per the press release. She praised the team of officials at the Britain Embassy for their work during the war between Russia and Ukraine. Truss stated that the premises of the embassy were being secured before the officials move back to the embassy. It is to mention here that UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on April 9, visited Kyiv and met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. His visit to Kyiv came after he announced to provide £100 million (9,84,63,19,138) worth of military aid to Ukraine. It is to mention here that following the Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24, the UK has been imposing sanctions against Russia and providing financial and military support to Ukraine.

"The extraordinary fortitude and success of President Zelenskyy and the Ukrainian people in resisting Russian forces, means we will shortly be re-opening our British Embassy in Kyiv," Liz Truss said in the press release.