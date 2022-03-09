UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss arrived in the United States on March 9 for meetings to strengthen diplomatic, intelligence, and security cooperation over the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, according to the UK foreign ministry. The tweet from the UK's Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office's account on March 9 also stated that both countries are united in their opposition to Putin's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.

Earlier on March 8, the UK Foreign Ministry announced that Foreign Secretary Liz Truss will meet with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Washington to discuss the response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Truss will meet with Blinken and US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan in Washington on March 9 to discuss what more the two countries can contribute to help Ukraine with security, intelligence and humanitarian issues.

We need to maintain unity and do more to ensure Putin fails in Ukraine: Liz Truss

In a statement released prior to her trip, Truss stated that the United Kingdom, the United States and the allies have demonstrated tremendous strength and unity in supporting Ukraine and imposing strong sanctions on Russia. She further added that the US, UK and other nations must retain solidarity and contribute more to ensure that Russian President Vladimir Putin fails in Ukraine.

Her statement, read, "The UK, the US and our allies have shown remarkable strength and unity in supporting Ukraine and imposing severe sanctions on Russia. We need to maintain that unity and do more to ensure Russian President Vladimir Putin fails in Ukraine."

Furthermore, the United Kingdom has issued a slew of fresh penalties targeting Russian aircraft and space and aviation technology exports. According to the BBC, the measures announced by the UK Foreign Secretary will give the government the right to detain Russian aircraft in the UK and make flying or landing them a criminal offence.

According to Truss, the reforms will cause further economic anguish to Russia and those connected to the Kremlin. The UK is going a step further, according to Transport Secretary Grant Shapps, by making it a criminal offence for Russian aircraft to operate in UK airspace, reported BBC.

Image: AP