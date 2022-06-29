UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has stated that negotiations with Russia should be held after their defeat in Ukraine. She stressed that they need to learn the lessons from the past and cited the example of the Minsk protocol. While addressing the NATO Public Forum panel Session, Truss said that she consicders that the negotiations with Russia amid the ongoing war in Ukraine would "would bring a false peace and it would lead to further aggression in the future."

"We have to learn the lessons of the past, the failures of the Minsk protocol for example, in being able to secure a lasting peace in the area. So my very strong message is we have to defeat Russia first, and negotiate later," Liz Truss said in the NATO Public Forum panel Session.

In her speech at the NATO Public Forum panel Session, Liz Truss stressed that the "increased" reliance of Europe on Russian oil and gas "contributed to a sense" that Russia felt enabled to launch a military offensive in Ukraine. She highlighted that Russia was aware that it would be "very difficult" for Europe to respond. She asserted that Russia's defeat in Ukraine is "imperative" for the security, freedom and democracy of Europe. The statement of Truss comes as the war between Russia and Ukraine continues for the 126th day.

Earlier on 27 June, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that he will call on leaders at G7 and NATO Summit to not encourage Ukraine "to settle for a bad peace," Independent reported. He further stated that Ukrainians should not be pushed for peace for "which they are invited to give up chunks of their territory" for a ceasefire. Johnson's official spokesperson had said that the PM would call on fellow leaders to "empower Ukraine" to "achieve the outcome they want," as per the news report. UK PM's spokesperson further added that Boris Johnson would call on leaders to strengthen their economic, political and military support for Ukraine.

Russia blames Ukraine for halting talks with Moscow

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that he sees no possibility of Western nations allowing Ukraine to resume negotiations with Moscow, TASS reported. He said that Russia has put forward their proposals and added that the "ball is on their side." He further stated that they would "with great pleasure" accept the invitation of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko to hold talks with Ukraine in Minsk. Earlier, Vladimir Medinsky, an aide to the Russian president and chief negotiator with Ukraine, said that the talks with Russia have been halted from the Ukrainian side, as per the TASS report. He further added that Ukraine halted talks with Russia after the visit of heads of the US State Department and Defence Department to Kyiv. Notably, the last face-to-face talks between the delegations of Russia and Ukraine took place in March.

Image: AP